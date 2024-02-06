All sections
RecordsJuly 21, 2018

Baker - 65 years

Alvie and Gladys Baker of Scott City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday. Baker and the former Gladys Hensley were married July 25, 1953, in Mississippi. Their attendants were Bob and Barbara Hensley. The couple has three children, Debi Baker of Morse Mill, Missouri; Cyndi Baker of Scott City and the late Terry Baker. They also have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Alvie Baker
Alvie and Gladys Baker of Scott City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.

Baker and the former Gladys Hensley were married July 25, 1953, in Mississippi. Their attendants were Bob and Barbara Hensley.

The couple has three children, Debi Baker of Morse Mill, Missouri; Cyndi Baker of Scott City and the late Terry Baker. They also have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

