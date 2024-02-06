All sections
RecordsOctober 5, 2019

Aufdenberg - 50 years

Richard and Judy Aufdenberg of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a dinner and reception hosted by their daughters, Amy Cracraft and Connie Kearns at Jackson Civic Center. Aufdenberg and the former Judy Kutscher were married June 21, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Aufdenberg
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Aufdenberg

Richard and Judy Aufdenberg of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a dinner and reception hosted by their daughters, Amy Cracraft and Connie Kearns at Jackson Civic Center.

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Aufdenberg
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Aufdenberg
Aufdenberg and the former Judy Kutscher were married June 21, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Oscar A. Gerken and the Rev. Earl E. Weis performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Annette Kutscher Roth, Loretta Uelsmann, Joyce Kutscher Lehmann, Carol Kutscher, Robert Aufdenberg, Walter Kutscher, Harvey Loennecke and Donald Kutscher. All of their attendants were able to attend the anniversary celebration.

The couple has three children, Matthew Aufdenberg of Jackson, Amy (Michael) Cracraft of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Connie (Rob) Kearns of Cape Girardeau. They also have five grandchildren.

