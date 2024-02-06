Alma Schrader School fourth quarter

Alms Schrader School
A Honor Roll
3rd grade: Makenzie Britt, Donna Cai, Avery Caldwell, Anthony Cattaneo, Elijah Cheek, Kinley Couch, Connor Crosnoe, Nolan Evans, Margaret Florian, Amelia Fox, Connor Glueck, Jace Graham, Julia Gray, Josiah Greenwood, Isla Hammond, Alexandra Hogan, Alaina Honza, Eli Kight, Hayden Knight, William Lawrence, Mya Lentz, Clayton Long, Madison Lowrey, Elizabeth McClanahan, Cora McDougal, Kai McDowell, Kendall McDowell, Luke Merriman, McKenzie Moorman, Annabell Morgan, Reese Nesler, Paxton Nguyen, Caroline Ogles, Jessica Pham, Chrisean Pullett, Brayden Riehl, Audrina Roach, Alese Rodgers, Wyatt Segraves, Claire Smith, Dylan Voshage, Jamison Wagganer, Collin White, Ashton Williams, Cali Williams, Monica Yang.
4th grade: Isaac Belvin, Joseph Cao, Chase Charron, Phoenix Chicora, Miles Damerall, Sydney Ford, Finnegan Gorman, Virginia Hoppe, Jasmine Loveless, Alex Madlock, Logan Margetta, Khylin Moore, Leila Smith, Katelyn Southard, Olivia Spratt, John Trueblood , Alexis Wilson.
B Honor Roll
3rd grade: Lucas Aguirre, Grant Alspaugh, Dane Armstrong, Joseph Baker, Camille Bertrand, Niyah Boyland, Riley Britt, Katelyn Burton, Reina Dominguez, Autumn Gartland, Tayven Hale, Lena Hart, Liam Hellwege, Toby Hendrix, Sergio Hernandez, Brice Huenefeldt, Braydon Johnson, Niyah Johnson, Tyson Kinder, Mason Lucus, Lily Madlock, Corbin Matysik, Karsynne McAlister, Zoe McRaven, Emma Moore, Samuel Morris, Arianna Mungle, Lex Peterman, Kierston Rivers, Hasan Roumany, Chloe Sheridan, Connor White,
4th grade: Zander Cain, Sarah Higgins, Bradyn Jaster, Kimandray Jones, Rydder Jones, Quinton Lee, Conner Medley, Corde Smith.
