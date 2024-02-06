Adams-50 years

Adams and Vera Kay Abney were married July 31, 1971, at Southside Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Marshall performing the ceremony. Carol Walker was maid of honor, and bridesmaids were Judy Nothum and Carolyn Summers. The best man was James Boley, with groomsmen Leon Abny and Lonnie Seabaugh.

The couple has three daughters, Jenny Adams and Jay Cross of Shoreline, Washintgon; Amy Adams and Alicia Prince of Jackson; and Sarah Adams and Danny Walter, formerly of Edmonds, Washington, recently returning to Cape Girardeau.