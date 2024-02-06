All sections
RecordsJuly 24, 2021
Adams-50 years
Adams-50 years

William and Vera Kay Adams of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 31 with weekend festivities with their daughters and their spouses. Adams and Vera Kay Abney were married July 31, 1971, at Southside Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Marshall performing the ceremony. Carol Walker was maid of honor, and bridesmaids were Judy Nothum and Carolyn Summers. The best man was James Boley, with groomsmen Leon Abny and Lonnie Seabaugh...
Mr. and Mrs. William Adams on their wedding day
Mr. and Mrs. William Adams on their wedding day

William and Vera Kay Adams of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 31 with weekend festivities with their daughters and their spouses.

Mr. and Mrs. William Adams
Mr. and Mrs. William Adams
Adams and Vera Kay Abney were married July 31, 1971, at Southside Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Marshall performing the ceremony. Carol Walker was maid of honor, and bridesmaids were Judy Nothum and Carolyn Summers. The best man was James Boley, with groomsmen Leon Abny and Lonnie Seabaugh.

The couple has three daughters, Jenny Adams and Jay Cross of Shoreline, Washintgon; Amy Adams and Alicia Prince of Jackson; and Sarah Adams and Danny Walter, formerly of Edmonds, Washington, recently returning to Cape Girardeau.

Anniversaries
