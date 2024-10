A bee and a sunflower are silhouetted against the setting sun in a field Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, near Lawrence, Kan. The field, planted annually by the Grinter family, draws thousands of visitors during the weeklong late summer blossoming of the flowers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emily, a new born Rothschild's Giraffe, born on Aug. 11, 2024. stands in front of her mother Katharina, during a name giving event at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A stork stands in the nest in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A beetle basks in the sun on a city meadow in Tallinn, Estonia, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two cows and a stork stand in the drizzle on a pasture in the Taunus, Germany, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flamingos in their enclosure at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sea lion is covered in sand on San Carlos beach in Monterey, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fawn and its mother stand together in a forest of the Taunus region in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bee flies to a sunflower on a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A lion cub, born on July 31, and mother "Indi" play in an area visible to zoo visitors for the first time, at Schwerin zoo, in Schwerin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Jens Büttner/dpa via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A visitor looks at male Hippo Tony, at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seagulls fly over Al Arish beach, 50 km (32,5 miles), West of Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip in Al Arish, Egypt, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fourteen-pointer rests in the forest as rutting time begins in the Taunus region in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Butterflies feed on flowers nectar in a forest outside Tallinn, Estonia, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A swan family watches Sunday walkers at Lake Baldeney in Essen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Panda Yuanyuan eats her birthday cake for her 20 years old at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Yuanyuan was a gift from China to mark warming ties with Taiwan in 2008. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two-month-old baby hippo Moo Deng and her mother Jona are seen at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS