Arts & EntertainmentOctober 24, 2024

Photo gallery: Scout Hall hosts Adult Book Fair

Scout Hall's Adult Book Fair offered a nostalgic twist with local books, free coffee, a bake sale, and creative activities. Relive childhood book fair vibes with a grown-up touch.

Rhonda Nater of Cape Girardeau browses a variety of rare, vintage and contemporary books, exploring new reads and old favorites provided by The Book Rack.
Rhonda Nater of Cape Girardeau browses a variety of rare, vintage and contemporary books, exploring new reads and old favorites provided by The Book Rack.
Abigail Whitehead and Cassidy Holman, both from Advance enjoy refreshments and laughter as they browse books inspired by their love for the "Bridgerton" series.
Abigail Whitehead and Cassidy Holman, both from Advance enjoy refreshments and laughter as they browse books inspired by their love for the "Bridgerton" series.
Taylor Wallace and Anna Clippard, both of Cape Girardeau, strike a pose at the Photo Booth of the Grown-Up Book Fair, which also featured a coffee bar, craft station, local art prints for sale and unique book selections from local vendors.
Taylor Wallace and Anna Clippard, both of Cape Girardeau, strike a pose at the Photo Booth of the Grown-Up Book Fair, which also featured a coffee bar, craft station, local art prints for sale and unique book selections from local vendors.
The Grown-Up Book Fair at Scout Hall brought a nostalgic twist to the beloved Scholastic Book Fair, offering adults a chance to relive childhood memories through books, coffee, crafts and more.
The Grown-Up Book Fair at Scout Hall brought a nostalgic twist to the beloved Scholastic Book Fair, offering adults a chance to relive childhood memories through books, coffee, crafts and more.
Scout Hall hosted the Grown-Up Book Fair on Oct. 18 and 19, inviting attendees to relive the magic of childhood book fairs. The event was made possible through collaborations with local businesses including The Book Rack, Ground-A-Bout, rustmedia, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and flourish magazine.
Scout Hall hosted the Grown-Up Book Fair on Oct. 18 and 19, inviting attendees to relive the magic of childhood book fairs. The event was made possible through collaborations with local businesses including The Book Rack, Ground-A-Bout, rustmedia, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and flourish magazine.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri showcased and sold local art, with director Kelly Downes of Chicago personally handling sales and creatively engaging with attendees.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri showcased and sold local art, with director Kelly Downes of Chicago personally handling sales and creatively engaging with attendees.

Who says book fairs are only for youngsters?

In the spirit of Scholastic Book Fair events gone by, Scout Hall recently hosted an Adult Book Fair on Oct. 18 and 19.

The fair featured a curated selection from local booksellers at The Book Rack, free coffee from Ground-A-Bout, old-school bake sale with goodies from Bon Bon's, library card scavenger hunt with prizes provided by rustmedia, art prints for sale curated by Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, crafts and creative experiences with flourish magazine and a photo booth to capture memories.

Scout Hall, located at 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, is a multipurpose venue, with indoor and outdoor hosting sites suitable for various events and concerts.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

