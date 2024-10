Deborah Pool of Marble Hill runs in honor of her two friends who survived breast cancer. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Nate Gautier, event organizer from Cape Girardeau, leads participants in a prayer of gratitude before the start of the Color Dash 5K. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Saint Francis Foundation volunteers gather gift bags for each participant. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Mary Niswonger of Cape Girardeau kicks off the event with a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Matt Awasko of Cape Girardeau, representing Saint Francis Medical Center, holds the American flag to signal the start of the race. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Participants of all ages gather at the starting line, setting off together for the 5K and 1-mile fun walk. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

The event was fun for all ages. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Children laugh as they run through clouds of colored dust. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Miranda Sullivan of Gordonville beams as she crosses the finish line. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Stephen Schott of Cape Girardeau finishes the 5K first with a time of 21:28. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Participants show up in colorful tutus, ready to support the cause with enthusiasm and style. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Event organizer Nate Gautier presents the first-place trophy to Stephen Schott of Cape Girardeau. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Savannah Martin and Jackson Martin of Perryville share laughter as they run through a cloud of vibrant chalk. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Makayla Kindle of Cape Girardeau cheers enthusiastically as volunteers toss brightly colored chalk during the race. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

A child shields his eyes from the colorful dust. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

