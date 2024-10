Bad Ghosts was one of the five featured bands at the third annual Punktoberfest at Ebb & Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 12. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Nathan Tyler of Carbondale, Illinois, plays as the guitarist for his band, Bad Ghosts. "After trying out nearly every instrument in the band, I found my comfort zone and sweet spot with the guitar," he explained. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Punktoberfest at Ebb & Flow Fermentations featured a lineup of five bands on Oct. 12: Flight Jacket, PFR, Wes Hoffman + Friends, Negative Whiplash, and Bad Ghosts. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

A family enjoys the atmosphere of Punktoberfest, embracing the community vibes. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Trevor Camp of Cape Girardeau enjoys the show. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

A couple shares a dance during the show. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

All ages enjoyed the show. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Members of PFR perform. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

PFR brought an intense performance to the show. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Zach Arnold of Carbondale, Illinois, invites Josh Tomlin of Red Claw Promotions to join Bad Ghosts for a song. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian