Project Hope provides services in its 15th year

A line forms outside the Shawnee Park Center to get into Project Hope Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Judi Betterton talks to and gets some items from the Cover Missouri booth Mary Kay during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Denesha Walton and Ashley Rice lay out the glasses for those getting free eye exams during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Volunteers Alaysia Belmo and Natalie M pose in front of the Project Hope signage Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

A SEMO nursing student takes the blood pressure of a client during the Project Hope event Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Haylee Beck gets herself a facial by Mary Kay during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Volunteers get boxes and bags of food ready to give to those who attended Project Hope Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Members of the Tap Into Recovery booth pose together for a photo Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Sieria A gets herself a makeup trial by Mary Kay during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com