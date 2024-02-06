All sections
HealthOctober 24, 2024

Project Hope provides services in its 15th year

Project Hope event in Cape Girardeau offers free medical screenings, dental and eye care, haircuts, and essential supplies to support low-income and homeless families in the region.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
A line forms outside the Shawnee Park Center to get into Project Hope
A line forms outside the Shawnee Park Center to get into Project HopeAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Judi Betterton talks to and gets some items from the Cover Missouri booth Mary Kay during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center 
Judi Betterton talks to and gets some items from the Cover Missouri booth Mary Kay during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Denesha Walton and Ashley Rice lay out the glasses for those getting free eye exams during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center 
Denesha Walton and Ashley Rice lay out the glasses for those getting free eye exams during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Volunteers Alaysia Belmo and Natalie M pose in front of the Project Hope signage
Volunteers Alaysia Belmo and Natalie M pose in front of the Project Hope signageAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
A SEMO nursing student takes the blood pressure of a client during the Project Hope event
A SEMO nursing student takes the blood pressure of a client during the Project Hope eventAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Haylee Beck gets herself a facial by Mary Kay during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center 
Haylee Beck gets herself a facial by Mary Kay during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Volunteers get boxes and bags of food ready to give to those who attended Project Hope
Volunteers get boxes and bags of food ready to give to those who attended Project HopeAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of the Tap Into Recovery booth pose together for a photo
Members of the Tap Into Recovery booth pose together for a photoAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Sieria A gets herself a makeup trial by Mary Kay during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center 
Sieria A gets herself a makeup trial by Mary Kay during the Project Hope event on Friday, Oct 11 at the Shawnee Park Center Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Teri L gets a physical done by a SEMO nursing student during the Project Hope event
Teri L gets a physical done by a SEMO nursing student during the Project Hope eventAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri sponsored its annual Project Hope on Friday, Oct. 11, at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event brings together health care personnel, including dental and eye practitioners, and service providers to help low-income and homeless families in the region.

Free medical screenings, hair cuts and basic supplies are among the services provided for those of all ages.

gallery

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

