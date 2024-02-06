Project Hope provides services in its 15th year

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri sponsored its annual Project Hope on Friday, Oct. 11, at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.
The event brings together health care personnel, including dental and eye practitioners, and service providers to help low-income and homeless families in the region.
Free medical screenings, hair cuts and basic supplies are among the services provided for those of all ages.
