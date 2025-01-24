The Notre Dame girls swimming team celebrates senior night on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in a meet against Jackson at the Cape Aquatic Center.
When asked what she will miss from high school swimming, Notre Dame senior Hannah Bledsoe said, “the girls I’ve been competing with since I was little and growing with them.
“Even the relationships I’ve been with since freshman year,” she said, “even the freshmen this year, I’m gonna miss all those girls.”
The Bulldogs recently qualified their 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays for the state meet.
"We were working really hard working on our relays to get them to state," Bledsoe said.
Notre Dame hosts Cape Central on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
