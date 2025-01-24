All sections
Photo and videoJanuary 24, 2025

Photo Gallery: Notre Dame girls swimming celebrates senior night vs. Jackson

Notre Dame girls swimming team celebrated senior night against Jackson at the Cape Aquatic Center. Senior Hannah Bledsoe reflects on cherishing long-term friendships formed through high school swimming.

Jacob Blassingame
The Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran seniors smiling together at their senior night on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
The Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran seniors smiling together at their senior night on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Notre Dame Senior, Hannah Bledsoe smiles with parents during the Notre Dame/Saxony Lutheran senior night recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
Notre Dame Senior, Hannah Bledsoe smiles with parents during the Notre Dame/Saxony Lutheran senior night recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Notre Dame senior, Isabelle Seyer, receives flowers during senior night recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
Notre Dame senior, Isabelle Seyer, receives flowers during senior night recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Lydia Strohmeyer of Notre dame smiles with her parents during senior night recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
Lydia Strohmeyer of Notre dame smiles with her parents during senior night recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran senior, Annabelle Brandhorst during senior recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
Saxony Lutheran senior, Annabelle Brandhorst during senior recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Lauren Sheriff walks with family during senior recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
Lauren Sheriff walks with family during senior recognition on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Annabelle Brandhorst being recognized along with her teammates on senior night on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
Annabelle Brandhorst being recognized along with her teammates on senior night on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Madison Tipton prepares for the 100 butterfly on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
Madison Tipton prepares for the 100 butterfly on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Jaden Renfroe of Jackson High School during the 100m freestyle on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
Jaden Renfroe of Jackson High School during the 100m freestyle on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Jackson senior, Ava Walters, flies through the water taking the gold in the 100m butterfly on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.
Jackson senior, Ava Walters, flies through the water taking the gold in the 100m butterfly on Wednesday, January 22nd at the Cape Aquatics Center.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

The Notre Dame girls swimming team celebrates senior night on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in a meet against Jackson at the Cape Aquatic Center.

When asked what she will miss from high school swimming, Notre Dame senior Hannah Bledsoe said, “the girls I’ve been competing with since I was little and growing with them.

“Even the relationships I’ve been with since freshman year,” she said, “even the freshmen this year, I’m gonna miss all those girls.”

The Bulldogs recently qualified their 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays for the state meet.

"We were working really hard working on our relays to get them to state," Bledsoe said.

Notre Dame hosts Cape Central on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

