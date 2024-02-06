Photo Gallery: Old Town Cape hosts outdoors Revivify at Ivers Square

Matt Carnaghi, a member of Old Town Cape’s organizational committee, manages the scoreboard for the competitive Pétanque matches. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Felipe Brito, a music professor and trombonist, volunteers his time alongside his students to provide live music for the event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Andi Evans of Chaffee greets guests as a volunteer for Old Town Cape. “I believe it’s important to give back to the community in any regard," he said. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Event coordinators prepare the Pétanque court, setting the stage for friendly competition. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Travis Tyson and Parker Bond, owners of Spectrum Record Lounge and supporters of Old Town Cape, explain how the organization played a key role in helping them start and grow their business. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

The Pétanque competition gets underway. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Megan Miller of Cape Girardeau takes her shot during a Pétanque match. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Guests gather under a large awning, enjoying the shade as they mingle. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Attendees have fun participating in and watching Pétanque matches throughout the day. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, introduces auction items. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Toni Shelton of Forté: Specialty Teas provides a lovely selection of teas as refreshments. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Nathan and Gabriele Ruggieri prepare pizzas for guests, courtesy of Speck. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Decorations dot Ivers Square for the event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Alyssa Cooyer and Olivia Bowen, both of Cape Girardeau, represent Blush Ultra Lounge. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian