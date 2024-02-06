All sections
Photo and videoOctober 7, 2024

Photo Gallery: Old Town Cape hosts outdoors Revivify at Ivers Square

Revivify returns to Ivers Square with an elegant outdoor event, featuring Brazilian trombonist Felipe Brito, Pétanque matches, and a live auction, supporting Old Town Cape's revitalization efforts.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Matt Carnaghi, a member of Old Town Cape’s organizational committee, manages the scoreboard for the competitive Pétanque matches.
Matt Carnaghi, a member of Old Town Cape’s organizational committee, manages the scoreboard for the competitive Pétanque matches. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Felipe Brito, a music professor and trombonist, volunteers his time alongside his students to provide live music for the event.
Felipe Brito, a music professor and trombonist, volunteers his time alongside his students to provide live music for the event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Andi Evans of Chaffee greets guests as a volunteer for Old Town Cape. “I believe it’s important to give back to the community in any regard," he said.
Andi Evans of Chaffee greets guests as a volunteer for Old Town Cape. “I believe it’s important to give back to the community in any regard," he said. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Event coordinators prepare the Pétanque court, setting the stage for friendly competition.
Event coordinators prepare the Pétanque court, setting the stage for friendly competition. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Travis Tyson and Parker Bond, owners of Spectrum Record Lounge and supporters of Old Town Cape, explain how the organization played a key role in helping them start and grow their business.
Travis Tyson and Parker Bond, owners of Spectrum Record Lounge and supporters of Old Town Cape, explain how the organization played a key role in helping them start and grow their business. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
The Pétanque competition gets underway.
The Pétanque competition gets underway.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Megan Miller of Cape Girardeau takes her shot during a Pétanque match.
Megan Miller of Cape Girardeau takes her shot during a Pétanque match.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Guests gather under a large awning, enjoying the shade as they mingle.
Guests gather under a large awning, enjoying the shade as they mingle.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Attendees have fun participating in and watching Pétanque matches throughout the day.
Attendees have fun participating in and watching Pétanque matches throughout the day.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, introduces auction items.
Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, introduces auction items.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Toni Shelton of Forté: Specialty Teas provides a lovely selection of teas as refreshments.
Toni Shelton of Forté: Specialty Teas provides a lovely selection of teas as refreshments. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Nathan and Gabriele Ruggieri prepare pizzas for guests, courtesy of Speck.
Nathan and Gabriele Ruggieri prepare pizzas for guests, courtesy of Speck. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Decorations dot Ivers Square for the event.
Decorations dot Ivers Square for the event.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Alyssa Cooyer and Olivia Bowen, both of Cape Girardeau, represent Blush Ultra Lounge.
Alyssa Cooyer and Olivia Bowen, both of Cape Girardeau, represent Blush Ultra Lounge.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
The event is held at the historic Ivers Square, providing a scenic backdrop for the festivities.
The event is held at the historic Ivers Square, providing a scenic backdrop for the festivities.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Old Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser, Revivify, returned Saturday, Oct. 5, with an elegant outdoors event at Ivers Square.

The event is a big part of annual fundraising for Old Town Cape Inc., as it funds the organization's revitalization efforts in downtown.

Revivify featured a variety of immersive experiences, including a live performance by Brazilian trombonist Felipe Brito, participate in competitive Pétanque matches and the annual Charles L. Hutson live auction. A selection of food and beverage vendors from multiple downtown businesses was available for all to enjoy.

Advertisement
