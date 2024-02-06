Photo Gallery: Old Town Cape hosts outdoors Revivify at Ivers Square

Old Town Cape Inc.'s annual senses-centric fundraiser, Revivify, returned Saturday, Oct. 5, with an elegant outdoors event at Ivers Square.
The event is a big part of annual fundraising for Old Town Cape Inc., as it funds the organization's revitalization efforts in downtown.
Revivify featured a variety of immersive experiences, including a live performance by Brazilian trombonist Felipe Brito, participate in competitive Pétanque matches and the annual Charles L. Hutson live auction. A selection of food and beverage vendors from multiple downtown businesses was available for all to enjoy.
