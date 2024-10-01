Kayla Brooks of Jackson lights up Houck Stadium with her soulful performance at Fields of Faith on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

SEMO Redhawks Athletics team chaplain Nick Grassi, originally from Portland, Oregon, shares a message from Luke 5:18. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Mike Vipperman of Malden kicks off the night as an ambassador for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent of Lake of the Ozarks, shares his testimony, during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9. at Houck Stadium. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Gabe Martinez of Linwood leads the worship band. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

The worship band, a blend of musicians from different backgrounds, come together to lead the crowd in a night of worship. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Mike Litz of Jackson and Nick Grassi, Redhawks Athletics team chaplain, talk about their efforts in establishing FCA huddles over the years. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent of Lake of the Ozarks, shares his testimony, during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9. at Houck Stadium. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Becca Younc shares her journey, recounting how she first accepted God into her heart at age 6 and her recent re-commitment to faith after overcoming an eating disorder, finding "true joy and fulfillment in Christ and Christ alone." Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

United in faith, community members of all walks of life bow their heads in a moment of prayer at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Houck Stadium. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Students enjoy the rhythm of the worship music. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Attendees gather in huddles, sharing moments of reflection and fellowship. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Community members join in prayer on the field. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Participants pray in separate huddles, united by a shared faith. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian