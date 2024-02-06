All sections
October 24, 2024

Photo gallery: 2024 Riverfront Fall Festival draws huge crowd

The 2024 Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau attracted thousands with arts, crafts, music and food, transforming downtown into vibrant community hubs for a day.

Alyssa Lunsford
Alyssa Lunsford
Alyssa Lunsford and Moeryae Sunshine Smith
Rhyder S sits as a unicorn gets painted on her face
Rhyder S sits as a unicorn gets painted on her faceAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
A child enjoys one of the free cokes given out in honor of the Coke painting being redone
A child enjoys one of the free cokes given out in honor of the Coke painting being redoneAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Ashley Sullivan of Cape Girardeau proudly presents her dog, Dallas, in the Dog Dress-Up Contest, where they secured second place.
Ashley Sullivan of Cape Girardeau proudly presents her dog, Dallas, in the Dog Dress-Up Contest, where they secured second place. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Dolly dressed as a cow walks in the pet costume contest at the Riverfront Fall Festival
Dolly dressed as a cow walks in the pet costume contest at the Riverfront Fall FestivalAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
A family enjoys looking at an activity together during the fall festival 
A family enjoys looking at an activity together during the fall festival Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
One of the dog contestants who competed in the pet costume contest
One of the dog contestants who competed in the pet costume contestAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Jackson dressed as a pinata for the pet costume contest
Jackson dressed as a pinata for the pet costume contestAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Kaitlin Hastings and her son Bjorn Pallesen reel in a plastic fish
Kaitlin Hastings and her son Bjorn Pallesen reel in a plastic fishAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Jakob Pallesen and his daughter Rosalie look at the river
Jakob Pallesen and his daughter Rosalie look at the riverAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Dawson walks as a patriotic dog in the pet costume contest
Dawson walks as a patriotic dog in the pet costume contestAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Siblings Braylon S and Kaidence S smile with their faces painted 
Siblings Braylon S and Kaidence S smile with their faces painted Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Claire G creates an ornament during the Riverfront Fall Festival
Claire G creates an ornament during the Riverfront Fall FestivalAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Maddox Smith catches some fish out of water
Maddox Smith catches some fish out of waterAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
A family sits and enjoys a plastic pool full of stickers to be picked up with a sticky hand
A family sits and enjoys a plastic pool full of stickers to be picked up with a sticky handAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Joe, Arienny, Delilah and Camila touch the pelts of different animals
Joe, Arienny, Delilah and Camila touch the pelts of different animalsAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Mia Urhahn uses chalk to draw to connect several items together to match her card
Mia Urhahn uses chalk to draw to connect several items together to match her cardAlyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Now in its third year, the Riverfront Fall Festival highlights a restored Coca-Cola mural by Craig Thomas, as local businesses set up stands along the railroad track in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Now in its third year, the Riverfront Fall Festival highlights a restored Coca-Cola mural by Craig Thomas, as local businesses set up stands along the railroad track in downtown Cape Girardeau.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Anna Mae Zembsch of Cape Girardeau helps attendees "fish for a fish" and offers temporary tattoos of invasive species during activities hosted by Missouri State Parks at the Riverfront Fall Festival.
Anna Mae Zembsch of Cape Girardeau helps attendees "fish for a fish" and offers temporary tattoos of invasive species during activities hosted by Missouri State Parks at the Riverfront Fall Festival. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau band Jumper Cables fills the air with lively music, enhancing the festive atmosphere
Cape Girardeau band Jumper Cables fills the air with lively music, enhancing the festive atmosphereMoeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Missouri State Parks personnel staff a variety of games at the riverfront for the third Annual Riverfront Fall Festival, offering fun and entertainment for festival-goers of all ages.
Missouri State Parks personnel staff a variety of games at the riverfront for the third Annual Riverfront Fall Festival, offering fun and entertainment for festival-goers of all ages. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Artistically Ever After provides creative crafts at the Riverfront Fall Festival, bringing a unique artistic touch to the event.
Artistically Ever After provides creative crafts at the Riverfront Fall Festival, bringing a unique artistic touch to the event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

The third annual Riverfront Fall Festival gathered young and old alike in downtown Cape Girardeau on Oct. 19.

The one-day event, sponsored by Visit Cape, drew thousands to several areas, including Themis Street and Water Street, with the riverfront area being the focal point.

Arts and crafts, music and plenty of food and drink were available.

