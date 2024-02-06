Photo gallery: 2024 Riverfront Fall Festival draws huge crowd

Rhyder S sits as a unicorn gets painted on her face Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

A child enjoys one of the free cokes given out in honor of the Coke painting being redone Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Ashley Sullivan of Cape Girardeau proudly presents her dog, Dallas, in the Dog Dress-Up Contest, where they secured second place. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Dolly dressed as a cow walks in the pet costume contest at the Riverfront Fall Festival Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

A family enjoys looking at an activity together during the fall festival Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

One of the dog contestants who competed in the pet costume contest Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Jackson dressed as a pinata for the pet costume contest Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Kaitlin Hastings and her son Bjorn Pallesen reel in a plastic fish Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Jakob Pallesen and his daughter Rosalie look at the river Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Dawson walks as a patriotic dog in the pet costume contest Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Siblings Braylon S and Kaidence S smile with their faces painted Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Claire G creates an ornament during the Riverfront Fall Festival Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Maddox Smith catches some fish out of water Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

A family sits and enjoys a plastic pool full of stickers to be picked up with a sticky hand Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Joe, Arienny, Delilah and Camila touch the pelts of different animals Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Mia Urhahn uses chalk to draw to connect several items together to match her card Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Now in its third year, the Riverfront Fall Festival highlights a restored Coca-Cola mural by Craig Thomas, as local businesses set up stands along the railroad track in downtown Cape Girardeau. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Anna Mae Zembsch of Cape Girardeau helps attendees "fish for a fish" and offers temporary tattoos of invasive species during activities hosted by Missouri State Parks at the Riverfront Fall Festival. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau band Jumper Cables fills the air with lively music, enhancing the festive atmosphere Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

Missouri State Parks personnel staff a variety of games at the riverfront for the third Annual Riverfront Fall Festival, offering fun and entertainment for festival-goers of all ages. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian