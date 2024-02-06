Photo gallery: 2024 Riverfront Fall Festival draws huge crowd

The third annual Riverfront Fall Festival gathered young and old alike in downtown Cape Girardeau on Oct. 19.
The one-day event, sponsored by Visit Cape, drew thousands to several areas, including Themis Street and Water Street, with the riverfront area being the focal point.
Arts and crafts, music and plenty of food and drink were available.
