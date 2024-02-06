Fall hiking series underway this month

VAN BUREN — As fall arrives in the Midwest, visitors to Ozark National Scenic Riverways can enjoy five unique, guided hiking adventures. All hiking activities are free to the public, and no registration is required.

As temperatures cool down, it becomes time to plan activities for fall and winter. There is no better place than the Ozarks to enjoy peaceful, beautiful autumn weather. The Ozarks’ hills and hollows shine in fall, showing off spectacular colors throughout the season. Naturally, hiking is the perfect way to experience the reds, yellows, and oranges of Missouri.

This year’s hikes cover a variety of locations — two take place along the upper Current River, while the others start near Rocky Creek and Alley Mill. These are all beautiful areas, rich in geological and cultural resources.

The 2024 Fall Hiking Series will run from Oct. 5 to Nov. 9. All hikes are on Saturdays and begin at 10 a.m., unless otherwise noted. Brief descriptions can be found below. For more details, find these events at go.nps.gov/OZARcalendar or call (573) 226-3945.

Oct. 19: Klepzig Mill Excursion

With 3 miles of beautiful, relatively flat hiking, this trail is a great choice for anyone wanting a casual day out. The Rocky Creek area offers a wonderful variety of fall colors, ecosystems, and more. There are a few shallow water crossings along this trail, so hikers may want waterproof boots. Hikers should meet at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Falls parking area to ride the free shuttle to Klepzig Mill, followed by a trek back to Rocky Falls. Anyone wishing to hike longer can enjoy part of the Ozark Trail or a scramble along the shut-ins.

Oct. 26: Autumn Colors Hike at Devils Well

Join rangers on an expedition into beautiful fall colors. This looping trail traverses oak-pine forest ridges, a dolomite glade, various hollows, and intermittent streams as it brings hikers down to the mouth of Cave Spring. Along the way, hikers will enjoy a mix of evergreens, oaks, hickories, and more. This hike is about 4.6 miles in length. As a bonus activity after the hike, participants can venture a short distance to the Mount Zion Church, just north of Akers on Highway K, for post-hike snacks, music, and local history during the open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.