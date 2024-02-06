Yoga Pose: Utthita Trikonasana (Also known as Triangle Pose)

If you’re needing a full-body stretch, this pose is a great way to open up your body without allowing it to go beyond its range of motion; since three of the four limbs touch the ground in this pose, the body can orient itself in space. Utthita Trikonasana is a pose for people at all levels of experience with yoga; considered a peak pose, it is usually done during the middle of a yoga class.
__About the pose__
In Sanskrit, “Utthita Trikonasana” means “three-angled pose:” “tri” means “three,” “kon” means “angle” and “asana” means “pose.” Within this pose, the body does exactly what the name says: it makes three triangles.
__Get into the pose__
Take a big step back with your foot turned in to 45 degrees and the front foot slightly turned out one inch or less. Moving slowly so the front knee stays straight, reach forward with the same hand as your front leg, and let the pelvis move over the top of the femur bone, reaching with your hand down to the floor or block and turning the heartspace up toward the sky. Lift your top hand without letting it sag behind your body, so your arms create a straight line all the way through your middle finger that is reaching to the sky.
__Want to modify the pose?__
Use a block to balance your bottom hand on. Or, put your extended hand or your back flat against a wall to help maintain balance.
__The benefits__
If you’re feeling lethargic, this pose is an energizing one. It can also help with joint health — since it manipulates the fascia and soft tissue around the rim of the pelvis, it can assist in relieving pain and tension in the side of the lower back. It can also aid in improving balance — keeping your feet stepped further apart will make the pose easier. If you want a challenge, align your feet closer together.
__Tips:__
-Keep the forehead higher than the chin so you don’t get dizzy or disoriented.
-Be sure there’s no pain on the inside of your knee on the front leg; practice with strength and ease.
-The further you spread your feet for this pose, as long as your knees and joints are happy with it, the more comfortable the pose will feel.
