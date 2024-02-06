Yoga Pose: Utthita Trikonasana (Also known as Triangle Pose)

If you’re needing a full-body stretch, this pose is a great way to open up your body without allowing it to go beyond its range of motion; since three of the four limbs touch the ground in this pose, the body can orient itself in space. Utthita Trikonasana is a pose for people at all levels of experience with yoga; considered a peak pose, it is usually done during the middle of a yoga class.

__About the pose__

In Sanskrit, “Utthita Trikonasana” means “three-angled pose:” “tri” means “three,” “kon” means “angle” and “asana” means “pose.” Within this pose, the body does exactly what the name says: it makes three triangles.

__Get into the pose__

Take a big step back with your foot turned in to 45 degrees and the front foot slightly turned out one inch or less. Moving slowly so the front knee stays straight, reach forward with the same hand as your front leg, and let the pelvis move over the top of the femur bone, reaching with your hand down to the floor or block and turning the heartspace up toward the sky. Lift your top hand without letting it sag behind your body, so your arms create a straight line all the way through your middle finger that is reaching to the sky.

__Want to modify the pose?__