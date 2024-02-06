Yoga Pose: Ardha Chandrasana

__About the pose__

An accessible strengthening pose, Ardha Chandrasana is a standing pinnacle pose named after the moon within the hatha lineage.

__Get into the pose__

Take this pose one step at a time: fold forward, put one hand on the ground or on a block, and find your balance. Then, lift the opposite leg than the hand that is on the ground, open your hips, and open your arms, raising the arm not on the ground into the air to create a straight line from arm to arm. As a beginner, hold the pose for 30 seconds and work your way to 45 seconds. Rather than focus on an amount of time to hold the pose for, however, it is most important to listen to what your body is telling you.

__Want to modify the pose?__

When you’re first starting out, put your back against a wall to help balance yourself. To challenge yourself, move away from the wall. As an added challenge, lift your leg to work the muscles on the outside of the leg.