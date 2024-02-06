Receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis is never easy -- it's life changing, not only for the person receiving the diagnosis but for their family members as well. The disease can exact a devastating toll on family relationships unless everyone pitches in to support caregivers and take steps to secure the financial future of the person with Alzheimer's. These are a few important takeaways from a new survey by the Alzheimer's Association.

The survey of more than 1,500 American adults, including current and former caregivers for someone with Alzheimer's, found that while 91 percent agreed caring for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia should be a team effort, too many caregivers feel they're not getting the support they need. Eighty-four percent of caregivers said they would like more support, particularly from family, and 64 percent felt isolated and alone.

Family stresses

"Caring for someone living with Alzheimer's can be overwhelming and too much for one person to shoulder alone," says Beth Kallmyer, vice president of constituent services for the Alzheimer's Association. "Without help, caregivers can end up feeling isolated, undervalued and lacking support from the people they want to be able to turn to for help."

The survey found relationships between siblings to be the most strained, stemming from not having enough support in providing care (61 percent) as well as the overall burden of caregiving (53 percent). Among all caregivers who experienced strain in their relationships, many felt like their efforts were undervalued by their family (43 percent) or the person with the disease (41 percent). Contributing to the stress were a lack of communication and planning; 20 percent of survey respondents said they had not discussed their wishes with a spouse or other family member, and only 24 percent had made financial plans to support themselves post-diagnosis.

Tips to help families navigate Alzheimer's

Despite its seriousness, some families grew closer following an Alzheimer's diagnosis, according to the survey. More than a third of those surveyed said caregiving actually strengthened their family relationships, and two out of three said they felt the experience gave them a better perspective on life. Relationships between spouses/partners benefited the most.