What do factories and many schools have in common? Bells, specialization into separate subjects and producing batches of children based on their date of manufacture, also known as their year of graduation.

These are similarities Sir Ken Robinson points out in his classic 2010 TED Talk “Changing Education Paradigms.” The system, he says, is the product of an educational system created in the 1800s during the economic context of the Industrial Revolution, when conformity to certain standards was a prioritized cultural value. The problem? We no longer live in a time period in which one correct solution at the expense of other types of creative thinking is what will advance our country. We need students to come alive and integrate their whole selves in the classroom rather than trying to fit them into predetermined boxes that discount their unique inherent interests, Robinson says.

A proposed solution? Holistic education, a way of being in the classroom that addresses not only students’ minds, but also their bodies, spirits and emotions. In practice, it looks like less standardization, forced teacher accountability, and hoops for students and teachers to jump through that take up valuable instruction time, and more student-led projects, critical and creative thinking, and trust in educators, students and parents. In short, it’s the type of education that cultivates the thinkers, leaders and creators who will help our region, country and world continue to move forward, problem-solving into the next generation.

It’s a practice that, according to the American University’s article “What is Holistic Education?: Understanding the history, methods and benefits,” was developed in the 1980s. Today, area schools are putting these ideas into practice in a variety of ways that invite into the classroom joy, frustration and anger; failure that leads to success; and connections with the community.

It’s a way of educating that beckons the student, teacher and community member into the educational process to reawaken the delight of discovery.

Jude Davis, Libby Tlapek and Emery Moore engage in free play on a hillside near their classroom during recess at Prodigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau. The school's co-founder Russell Grammer envisions education as a staircase, on which educators come alongside students to assist their learning. Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

__The role of the student__

One of the core components of holistic education is student-led initiatives that help students experience the ways skills learned in the classroom apply outside of the classroom. At Saxony Lutheran High School, opportunities for this are built into the start of the day: Twice a week, students lead small groups in which they discuss how faith applies to their lives, pray with each other, and, several times a semester, eat breakfast together. As a freshman, students are put into a homeroom with sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as their academic advising teacher who will check in with them about their grades and life throughout their four years at the school. Each homeroom — which students describe as more like a family — also plans a chapel service for the whole school once a year. Students say they make some of their closest friends in their small group, which they are with all four years of their time at Saxony.

Students can apply to be a leader or a facilitator of their small group starting their sophomore year. As a leader or facilitator, they are in charge of planning the small group time, including the devotion they will read, the questions they will ask to lead discussion and any games they will play to help students get comfortable with each other. Students say this role helps them with leadership skills and learning how to talk about their faith.

“I definitely think it’s helped me learn how people our age retain information, because, especially when we’re talking about religion stuff, nobody our age is really going to listen if you’re just talking at them and not talking to them,” senior and small group leader Emma Voelker says. “So, it’s really helped me improve that skill, involving them in the conversation, asking them questions, making things more personal instead of just broad stuff that we hear in church.”

Third and fourth grade teacher Iliana Has carries her student Avery Lawrence as they walk across campus at Prodigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau. Teachers, the school's co-founder Russell Grammer says, are treasure hunters who find the gems in each student and show that treasure to them. Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

__The role of the teacher__

Russell Grammer, co-founder, co-director and teacher at Prodigy Leadership Academy, views the role of a teacher as that of a treasure hunter: Teachers, he says, get the pleasure of helping students find the treasures that are packed inside them. The teacher’s job, he believes, is to come alongside the child as they walk up the staircase of learning, asking big questions that help students imagine and work toward possibilities.

“We’re giving support so that young people can be who they are at their best,” Grammer says. “The best kind of learning happens in the context of a loving relationship. … The teacher is just prompting and encouraging more question, which is nurturing curiosity.”

The teacher, Grammar says, doesn’t need to be the expert on everything; in fact, the teacher’s job is to be the “chief learner” and to give “exposure to more opportunities to connect with inspirational situations.”

Examples of this type of teaching and project-based learning abound at Prodigy Leadership Academy: Students utilize English skills to conduct interviews of potential candidates for employment at the school; they employ teamwork to help build yurts used as classrooms on the school grounds; they use math to create gaga ball pits on the campus for their peers to enjoy. Students read to animals at the Humane Society, ask questions of and listen to people who lived through the Great Depression, and organize trivia nights to raise funds for causes they care about. It all aims to put learning into context.