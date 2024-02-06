The Health Benefits of Tea

Leaves and hot water.

With just these two ingredients, tea may seem simple, but this drink is complicated. Tea has caused wars and is an important tradition in many cultures and religions. It’s also one of the most-consumed beverages worldwide, second to water; according to Statistica, approximately 6.8 billion kilograms of tea were consumed globally in 2022, and this number is only expected to increase.

One of the most interesting and complicated aspects of tea is its health benefits. Here, three local tea enthusiasts explain the many advantages to drinking tea, as well as the differences between black, green, white and herbal teas.

__Black tea__

Kelsey Tillman, doctor of nursing practice at Integrative Health of Southeast Missouri, says black tea contains more tannins than other types of tea. Tannins are a group of chemical compounds naturally found in tea and other plants that give tea its distinct taste, act as an antioxidant and provide many health benefits, such as fighting inflammation, that are still being researched by scientists.

Black tea has the highest level of caffeine at 47 to 90 milligrams per cup, according to the Healthline article “How Much Caffeine is in White Tea?” by Katey Davidson. This is still considerably less than coffee’s caffeine concentration at approximately 96 milligrams per cup.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Shu-Chuan Wang-McGrath, tea enthusiast and professor at Southeast Missouri State University, says “good bacteria” is added to black tea as a result of the aging process, which is good for digestive health. She says this is one of the best benefits of aged black teas, some of which have been aged for 30 years or longer.

Black tea also contains antioxidants, which Elyssa Glaus, owner of herb and specialty shop The Green Lady’s Hermitage, says can aid in repairing cellular damage.

Those who drink black tea might add sweetener or cream to their beverages as they would with coffee. However, Tillman says adding milk or heavy cream to tea can decrease some of the antioxidant capabilities of the drink. She recommends using honey as a sweetener, because it is natural and has antiviral effects.

Wang-McGrath says she prefers to “taste the tea itself,” but if she does add something to her tea, it’s usually ginger or dates, which both flavor the beverage without altering its chemistry.

“Any tea has health benefits to a different degree … but if you add sugar, then it’s a different thing. If you add milk, it becomes different,” Wang-McGrath says.

Glaus says she used to be opposed to adding sugar, milk or other additives to tea.

“But I’ve come to see, ultimately, this is meant to be enjoyed, so what you have to do to enjoy it, absolutely do it,” Glaus says.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

__Green tea__

Green tea is one of the most-studied teas in terms of its health benefits.

“The greener it is, the less roasted [the tea is] and [the less] oxidation. That preserves the medical benefits of the tea,” Wang-McGrath says.

Green tea contains less caffeine at approximately 30 to 70 milligrams per cup, according to the Healthline article by Davidson. However, Tillman says the presence of an amino acid L-theanine in green tea helps calm and balance the effects of the caffeine.

“Caffeine ramps up [our] nervous system [and can go] past slight increase of focus and attention [and cause us to be] shaky and jittery,” Tillman says. “[Green tea is] a little more balanced, instead of ramping everything up.”

Tillman says some studies have shown green tea can help with insulin sensitivity in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. She says green tea consumption has also been shown to lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels in some individuals.

Glaus says green tea is great for soothing sunburns, as the antioxidants can help repair cellular damage. After she’s spent some time in the sun, Glaus soaks a cloth in green tea and holds it to her skin to “knock that sunburn out.”

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

__White tea__

White tea is a delicate form of green tea. It is picked early and goes through the least amount of oxidation — otherwise known as fermentation. This means it contains less caffeine than black or green tea at approximately six to 55 milligrams per cup, according to the Healthline article by Davidson.

Wang-McGrath refers to white tea as “baby tea” and enjoys drinking it. When she hosts tea tastings for her students, she usually starts by serving a white or jasmine tea.