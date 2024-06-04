The Balance of Beginning: Trying paddleboard yoga for the first time

“It’s not a big deal if you fall in.”

It’s one of the first things stand up paddleboard (SUP) yoga instructor Missy Nieveen Phegley tells me when I arrive for her class one summer evening. While we talk, myself and a group of six women walk toward Trail of Tears State Park’s Lake Boutin with large, yellow paddleboards tucked under our arms.

The one time I’ve tried paddleboarding flashes in my mind: 14 years old, alone, wavy lake. I remember falling off my board, then falling off again and again and again for hours. That day, I mostly swam around with the large mass hugged between my arms, using it as an expensive floatie until my rental time expired.

Now, I’m about to stand on a paddleboard again after eight years and do yoga poses — on the paddleboard. I lower my expectations and prepare to fall into the water many, many times. I am not afraid to tell everyone in the SUP yoga class I’m a beginner; I am not afraid to ask an annoying amount of questions about which way the paddle faces or how to stand up on the board.

Another student says she’s glad I’m trying the sport, and that SUP yoga “really evokes the beginner’s mindset.”

Missy Nieveen Phegley (left) leads a stand up paddleboard (SUP) yoga class in guided relaxation. Jasmine Jones participates. Photo by Justin White

Missy Nieveen Phegley (left) leads a stand up paddleboard (SUP) yoga class in guided relaxation. Jasmine Jones participates. Photo by Justin White

Missy Nieveen Phegley (left) leads a stand up paddleboard (SUP) yoga class in guided relaxation. Jasmine Jones participates. Photo by Justin White

Missy Nieveen Phegley (left) leads a stand up paddleboard (SUP) yoga class in guided relaxation. Jasmine Jones participates. Photo by Justin White

SUP yoga is the practice of yoga on a paddleboard in the middle of a body of water, usually a calm body of water. According to Reuters, modern SUP yoga originated in Hawaii during the 1950s and ‘60s and quickly became a favorite activity for yoga and watersport lovers alike. Although I don’t practice yoga regularly, I’ve taken enough classes to be comfortable in a studio; practicing yoga on water, however, is a completely different story.

Hesitantly, I carry the board down the loading dock and place it into the water with the other students’ boards. Missy guides me onto the unstable plank and hands me a rope-wrapped anchor to secure on the back. I scoot back carefully on my knees and clip it onto a loop.

Two of the women in the class are already halfway into the lake, gracefully scooping water away from their boards with long paddles. They make standing on water look normal, easy, involuntary — an act as simple as breathing or blinking.

It’s time for me to join them. With a deep breath, I place my feet in the middle of the board, one on either side of the center handle. Missy reminds me to keep my weight centered over this spot, both while paddling and attempting yoga poses later.

There is nothing else to wait for; I stand. I expect the board to wobble beneath my feet, knock me into the cold lake with a smack, but it doesn’t. The board remains stable, even when I begin scooping water with my paddle. With every scoop, courage builds in my mind and limbs. I paddle happily, with more force, inching closer to the center of Lake Boutin.

“You’ve got the paddle backwards!” Missy yells from behind me. “Keep the flower design forward!”

Jasmine Jones lays on a paddleboard in Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park during guided relaxation. It was Jones' first time participating in a SUP yoga class. Photo by Justin White

Jasmine Jones lays on a paddleboard in Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park during guided relaxation. It was Jones' first time participating in a SUP yoga class. Photo by Justin White

She must be talking to someone else, I think, but then I look down to see the flowers poking out at me. I turn the paddle around and continue rowing into the lake, following those before me. We meet at a cove on the opposite side of the lake, shaded by trees, overlooking the rest of the lake and surrounding woods.

Other students are already sitting down on their boards and dropping their anchors, but sitting on the board seems impossible to me. I simply can’t imagine making the transition from standing to sitting, so I bend slowly, slowly, slowly until my body has no choice but to sit.

A similar irrational fear grips me as I drop the anchor. I expect the weight of the dense metal to tilt my board into the water, but it doesn’t. The anchor disappears into the blue, and Missy instructs me to pull up the rope’s slack and tie it in a knot to prevent the board from moving. I pull up the slack and tie it in the best knot I know how to tie, which isn’t really a knot at all.

Then, the SUP yoga class officially begins.