What is ideal posture?

For many, the image of a soldier at attention may come to mind: head high, neck straight, shoulders back, upper torso out and midsection directly lined over the lower body.

While that may provide an excellent picture of static posture, it's just that.

In reality, human beings do not function rigidly. We are fluid creatures with a complicated assembly of muscles, tendons, ligaments and bone.

To be sure, movement is facilitated by good posture, but that in itself is an elusive term.

With more than 7 billion people on Earth, there are plenty of options for good posture.

"Every person differs in it," says Brian Stevens, DC, of Stevens Chiropractic, who has been practicing in Cape Girardeau for 29 years. "It depends on their job and everything else and the many different body types that there are."

Truth be told, very few have picture-perfect posture. We come off the assembly line with flaws from head to toe: Spines not always straight, shoulders uneven, pelvises tilted, legs unequal in length, varying arches in the feet.

Throw in life's rigors, like accidents, wear and tear, poor diets, awkward sitting and sleeping positions, and problems arise.

Even the non-rigor is a major nemesis.

"We just see people become more sedentary, which is a problem," Stevens says.

It can all add up to rigidity in joints designed to move and problems with functional posture.

Stevens and his business associate Chris Crawford, DC, deal with myriad problems on a daily basis.

Stevens says he's seen patients who at first glance possess ideal posture, but do so through a series of compensations that mask abnormalities in the spine and elsewhere.

Stevens and Crawford use flexibility to gauge body alignment, which is their specialty.

"I think Chris and I both probably look at, how is their flexibility from their ankles to their knees, to their hips, and then how easy it is for them to keep that posture, and if their alignment is good, then it's easier for them to keep good posture," Stevens says.

Crawford says consequences of poor alignment include tightness in the muscles, pain, tension and headaches.

"There's any number of things with bad alignment," Crawford says.