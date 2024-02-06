All sections
October 16, 2020

Rock ‘n’ Roll Drive-in theater brings rock concert vibe to the movies

Mia Pohlman avatar
Mia Pohlman
Jonny Tosarello describes plans for the Rock 'n' Roll Drive-In as he and business partner Chuck Stratton stand near the concrete drive-in projection screen of the former Montgomery Drive-In in Blomeyer. (Sarah Yenesel ~ syenesel@semissourian.com)
Jonny Tosarello describes plans for the Rock 'n' Roll Drive-In as he and business partner Chuck Stratton stand near the concrete drive-in projection screen of the former Montgomery Drive-In in Blomeyer. (Sarah Yenesel ~ syenesel@semissourian.com)

Jonny Tosarello has worked for 10 years as the lighting, video and set designer for Lynyrd Skynyrd. He’s also done lighting for Def Leppard. Paul McCartney. Metallica. And Kid Rock.

Now, he and co-developer Chuck Stratton are bringing that experience to Cape Girardeau County by creating a drive-in theater unlike any of its kind.

The friends are developing the old Montogomery Drive-In in Blomeyer, between Dutchtown and Chaffee, Missouri. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Drive-In will feature the original 50’ x 80’ screen, with an update of Tosarello’s specialty: lighting and sound effects.

True to its name, the Rock ‘n’ Roll features giant poles with lights near the screen that allow for a light show in the trees to mimic the on-screen action. In movies with explosions, the lights will show the explosion beyond the screen; in calmer movies, the lights will set the mood for the movie. Speakers on the poles will provide aerial sound. The theater also features subwoofers to allow viewers to feel the sound during on-screen dramatic moments when it shakes the ground.

Tosarello will program the lights and sound in advance, making notes from his viewings beforehand. While they are still settling into a routine, however, he will be doing the lighting and sound effects live manually, as the movie plays for viewers.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Drive-In Theater will show classic movies and new releases, as well as take requests via social media. They will show two double features a week: one on Wednesday and Friday nights, and one on Thursday and Saturday nights. They will have local ice cream and barbecue food trucks, as well as a concessions stand with classic movie-going snacks. They hope to also have pizza, street taco and burger vendors on site in the future.

The drive-in will host other events, too: scary movies on Halloween, a Holiday Craft and Gift festival November 7 and a potential thrift sale in the spring. They also have a portable stage for live concerts.

They hope to be a venue for teenagers, college students and young adults — single and married — who have perhaps never experienced a drive-in theater, as well as for those who remember the drive-in experience from when they were younger.

“This is a way to bring people back to- gether in a nostalgic kind of way. Bring the family, bring your friends, grab double dates again and have that quality time,” says Sarah Estes, executive marketing director. “We’re really excited that we can bring this to the community to bring those family values. ... That’s our hope: that people will have fun, reconnect and still stay safe.”

---

Tosarello and Stratton hope to open the Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In Theater in mid- to late-October. First up? They’ll be screening “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” Stay tuned to Facebook, @rocknrolldrivein, for opening night updates.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

