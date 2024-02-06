Rock ‘n’ Roll Drive-in theater brings rock concert vibe to the movies

Jonny Tosarello has worked for 10 years as the lighting, video and set designer for Lynyrd Skynyrd. He’s also done lighting for Def Leppard. Paul McCartney. Metallica. And Kid Rock.

Now, he and co-developer Chuck Stratton are bringing that experience to Cape Girardeau County by creating a drive-in theater unlike any of its kind.

The friends are developing the old Montogomery Drive-In in Blomeyer, between Dutchtown and Chaffee, Missouri. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Drive-In will feature the original 50’ x 80’ screen, with an update of Tosarello’s specialty: lighting and sound effects.

True to its name, the Rock ‘n’ Roll features giant poles with lights near the screen that allow for a light show in the trees to mimic the on-screen action. In movies with explosions, the lights will show the explosion beyond the screen; in calmer movies, the lights will set the mood for the movie. Speakers on the poles will provide aerial sound. The theater also features subwoofers to allow viewers to feel the sound during on-screen dramatic moments when it shakes the ground.

Tosarello will program the lights and sound in advance, making notes from his viewings beforehand. While they are still settling into a routine, however, he will be doing the lighting and sound effects live manually, as the movie plays for viewers.