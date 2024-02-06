Recent studies show caffeine can have positive effects on health

It seems like every day a new study comes out that evidences the harmful effects of something we like. Take coffee for example. It was once believed that using caffeine increased the risk of heart attack and exacerbated high blood pressure.
Well, java junkies rejoice, because new studies about caffeine usage show it's not only not bad for you, but also can be good for you.
A study published in Nature Medicine revealed a strong link between caffeine consumption and decrease in inflammation.
"Inflammation is related to basically all diseases, whether it's arthritis, diabetes or obesity, we do see a link there between the moderate use of caffeine and decreasing inflammation," says Janet Anders, wellness dietitian at St. Francis Medical Center.
The stuff is also loaded with antioxidants, increases concentration and has even been found to be a performance enhancer for athletes.
The new 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, published by the FDA, declares caffeine safe and says there may be health benefits. It's the first time the guidelines have addressed the use of caffeine. The FDA publishes the guidelines every five years, the data for which is compiled using public surveys coupled with well-established studies.
"My standard line is, just like everything, use it in moderation, Anders says.
But what is moderate?
Raina Childers, a registered dietitian who is the nutrition service manager at HealthPoint Fitness, says 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine, or two to four cups a day, is a moderate amount.
According to the Center for Science in Public Research, 8 ounces of coffee contains between 95 and 100 milligrams of caffeine. Black tea contains about 47 milligrams per 8-ounce serving.
Believe it or not, five cups of coffee a day is an acceptable amount, or 300 to 400 milligrams of caffeine. That can range from four to seven cups, depending on the size of the cup. Eight ounces is considered one serving, so obviously, if you have a giant mug, the number consumed each day would be less than five.
Many things other than tea or coffee contain caffeine, including soda, a can of which contains about 55 milligrams of caffeine.
"No Doze" is frequently sold in convenience stores and consumed by people who are trying to stay alert when driving long distances or students who pull all-night study sessions.
The herb echinacea also contains caffeine, so people should be mindful of taking those in conjunction with coffee or tea, because the caffeine content should be monitored regardless of the source of intake.
The threat, caffeine-wise, lies in the consumption of ever-popular energy drinks. They contain, on average, about 150 milligrams of caffeine per serving. Overuse of energy drinks has been linked to high blood pressure as well as heart arrhythmia, Childers says.
While some studies suggest moderate caffeine use may lessen the risk for Type 2 diabetes and even certain cancers, Childers says the jury is still out on that.
"It's kind of a wait and see thing," she says.
Of course, there are negatives associated with caffeine use, but they don't threaten good health. Caffeine makes some people shaky and can interrupt sleep patterns.
"There are people who have more sensitivity to caffeine," Childers says.
Caffeine also has addictive properties, so people who drink large amounts of coffee or tea should decrease their intake slowly if they choose to eliminate it from their diet.
There's a good reason some people opt for decaf after dinner.
"Caffeine stays in the bloodstream for about seven hours," Childers says. "It tapers off, but it's still in the bloodstream. If people are looking for coffee flavor alone, there's always caffeine-free."