Recent studies show caffeine can have positive effects on health

It seems like every day a new study comes out that evidences the harmful effects of something we like. Take coffee for example. It was once believed that using caffeine increased the risk of heart attack and exacerbated high blood pressure.

Well, java junkies rejoice, because new studies about caffeine usage show it's not only not bad for you, but also can be good for you.

A study published in Nature Medicine revealed a strong link between caffeine consumption and decrease in inflammation.

"Inflammation is related to basically all diseases, whether it's arthritis, diabetes or obesity, we do see a link there between the moderate use of caffeine and decreasing inflammation," says Janet Anders, wellness dietitian at St. Francis Medical Center.

The stuff is also loaded with antioxidants, increases concentration and has even been found to be a performance enhancer for athletes.

Stock photo

The new 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, published by the FDA, declares caffeine safe and says there may be health benefits. It's the first time the guidelines have addressed the use of caffeine. The FDA publishes the guidelines every five years, the data for which is compiled using public surveys coupled with well-established studies.

"My standard line is, just like everything, use it in moderation, Anders says.

But what is moderate?

Raina Childers, a registered dietitian who is the nutrition service manager at HealthPoint Fitness, says 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine, or two to four cups a day, is a moderate amount.

According to the Center for Science in Public Research, 8 ounces of coffee contains between 95 and 100 milligrams of caffeine. Black tea contains about 47 milligrams per 8-ounce serving.