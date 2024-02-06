For Kate Stepaniuc and Ghenadie Bitco, family is everything. But it's not just their own family of three they are looking out for, but rather the family at large -- their community -- both here in Southeast Missouri and across the ocean in their home country of Moldova. Their mission is simple: to help children make better choices in life, to understand their identity and to invest in their community. They believe that when we are separate, we are weak; we are always better together.

It's a message rooted deep in faith and one that has developed over the years, beginning in the earliest memories of their childhoods.

Stepaniuc, the youngest of three kids, worked alongside her parents on her family's farm in Costesti, Moldova. Through labor and hard work, she was taught what it takes to make something of a life but knew she would need an education to create a better path. Her studies took her to the Free International University of Moldova where she earned a Bachelor's degree in mass communication, but her desire for a higher education left her wanting more. With the help of several kind-hearted people, she came to the United States to pursue Master and PhD degrees in mass communication from the University of Southern Mississippi. It was in 2018 that Stepaniuc became the assistant professor for the mass media department at Southeast Missouri State University, moving her family to Cape Girardeau, a place she now calls home.

Stepaniuc, Bitco and their 2-year-old son George stand for a photo in their Cape Girardeau kitchen. (Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer)

For Bitco, education was of less importance, as most days he was just trying to survive. Growing up under the roof of an alcoholic and often abusive father, he learned to defend himself physically and began to fight. By 12 years old, it was not unusual for him to be smoking and drinking alcohol with his friends or hanging out late at the local club. It wasn't until he was introduced to a different way of life through the art of taekwondo that he found a positive outlet for his body and mind.

He says his taekwondo instructor "taught us how to worship God. For every belt we earned, we studied a book of the Bible. I thought he was from another planet, but I pushed myself to study the Word and realized that God exists in this world."

Under the leadership of Alexei Tentiuc -- a world champion of taekwondo under the International Taekwondo Federation, Bitco climbed the ranks in taekwondo and also continued his education, going on to finish high school and complete a Bachelor's degree in physical education for coaching and management. Along the way, he began to give back to his community, teaching the next generations the two things that changed his life: taekwondo and the Bible.

Though their childhoods were very different, Stepaniuc and Bitco both developed a relationship with Christ and then found each other, first at age 14 and then seriously at age 26.