Planning and preparing meals ahead of time can be an easy and accessible way to work ahead and conserve time throughout the week.

Janet Anders, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Fitness Plus in Cape Girardeau, says there are several different approaches a person could take toward meal prepping, such as making weekly menus, preparing several lunches or dinners at the beginning of a week or utilizing boxed delivery options like Blue Apron, Freshly or HelloFresh.

"I think it depends on the person as to what's going to work best for them," she says.

Anders says time and money are particular components to consider when deciding which meal prepping option is best.

"I think if you have a plan in place, just like your finances or like your vacation plans, they tend to go smoother and you tend to not fall off the wagon, so to speak," she says. "You're not tempted to drive through someplace maybe to get something to eat. Â… I do think that if you have a plan in place then you're more likely to select healthier options."

Having meals prepared beforehand can lead to a level of accessibility and ease that lends little room for making excuses or breaking a diet, Anders says.

"If you have all that in place and you've got the healthy items, it's one less excuse you have to not use them," she says.

Anders says meal prepping is almost like keeping a food log or journal.

"There are two ways you can keep a food log, the first one is you write everything down as soon as you eat it," she says. "But the second way is really just meal planning, so you plan out your meals, and as long as it's on your meal plan you're able to eat it."

This often helps ward off temptation from overeating or splurging.

"We always say, 'If it's not on your meal plan, it's not something that you can do a BLT,' or a bite, lick and taste, with," Anders says.

There is an array of blogs and video blogs available to help assist those looking to get into meal planning. Anders says her favorite resource is SNAP-Ed (https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/), a website through the Department of Agriculture that can help people on a budget create meals based on their lifestyle, budget and how many people live in the home.

"It's extremely cost efficient, but they've got lots of tried and true recipes," she says.

One common misconception Anders says she hears is that eating healthy has to be more expensive than the lifestyles people are used to.