Paths to Health: Recognizing and healing from trauma

The first step to healing trauma can be practicing self-compassion.

It’s something Southeast Behavioral Hospital intake director and former therapist Amy Turnbull-Drilingas shares as one of the steps in moving toward healing trauma. As conversations regarding mental health have recently expanded, she says, more individuals are willing to explore and heal trauma in their past.

“I think more people are willing to be curious about their experiences, especially when it comes to childhood trauma,” she says.

Trauma often manifests in daily life after experiencing a distressing event. Individuals might notice themselves avoiding certain areas or situations, experience changes in mood and feel hyperaware of their surroundings in specific settings.

From the outside, it might be difficult for friends or family members to recognize signs of trauma — especially if it’s long-term, complex trauma. Turnbull-Drilingas says to be conscious of loved ones who might seem to be struggling more than usual or withdrawing from social events, especially after a negative event in their life.

“Trauma is an emotional reaction to a negative event,” Turnbull-Drilingas says. “[It can be caused by] a soldier going away to war and experiencing wartime atrocities. It can be something as commonplace as experiencing a car crash or losing a loved one. It just really depends on the person on how it affects them. … It keeps a lot of people stuck in that same emotional response for a long period of time.”

Responses to trauma can differ based on the type of trauma, Turnbull-Drilingas says. Trauma generally isn’t classified; as it is caused by different events and manifests in different ways unique to each person, creating rigid definitions or placing people into boxes might cause more harm than good.

Certain language can help to describe traumatic experiences, however; in one example, Turnbull-Drilingas says individuals might experience intergenerational trauma from negative, repeated experiences in family units.

“Trauma in childhood, especially when it occurs within the family bubble, can be something we grow up thinking, ‘Everyone’s family is like this. It isn’t good or bad, this is just how families work,’” she says. “There’s been a lot more conversations now of, ‘No, what happened during your childhood was not OK, was not normal and not your fault.”

First responders, doctors, nurses and the general public might also be experiencing collective trauma from navigating uncharted waters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Turnbull-Drilingas says.

Trauma recovery coach Will Wissmiller adds trauma can be an absence of something, as well. Children may experience trauma from emotional neglect, without the child experiencing physical abuse.