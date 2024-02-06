A calorie is a unit of measurement that most of us use to make food and beverage choices. But, how do calories play into our overall health? And, how are calories related to how much energy we burn?

Two local nutrition experts "weigh in" with their opinions on the subject.

"With calories, the most important thing is to spend them wisely," says Joel Ramdial, MA, RD, LD, a nutrition and dietetics instructor at Southeast Missouri State University. "For example, you could have two foods with the same amount of calories, but yet one is harmful and one is health promoting."

Lisa Elfrink, nutrition services coordinator for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, shares this information regarding calories.

"If you eat too many calories, it can cause a whole set of health problems, but yet, if you eat too few calories, it can cause an entirely different set of health problems, like malnutrition."

A beautiful girl eating healthy food

Ramdial also cautions against drinking extra calories.

"A lot of times, the calories we're drinking are oftentimes more harmful than the ones that we're eating," he says. "It's easier to over-consume calories from a beverage."

We often hear the term "empty calories." Ramdial explains what this phrase means.

"Empty calories are calories that don't provide any nutritional benefit. Examples include candy, soda, Kool-Aid, some desserts, fatty and fried foods, rich sauces and alcohol ... any food that's super fatty or super sugary," he says.

Elfrink says regular soda is the nation's No. 1 empty calorie culprit, and that a newer one is sweet tea.