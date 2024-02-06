Snake bites are a common summer affliction, but can easily be avoided by taking a few simple steps.
Dustin Hillis, naturalist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says there are only five venomous snake species in Missouri. However, identification can be difficult without getting up close and personal with the specimen, which isn't a good idea, Hillis says.
Of the five venomous snake species in Missouri, the most common in Southeast Missouri are the timber rattler and Western pygmy rattler, both of which are easily identified by distinctive rattles on their tails; the copperhead, which has shapes like Hershey's kisses all along its body; and the water moccasin or cottonmouth, a snake with dark coloration and a bright-white mouth, Hillis says.
Other identification methods, such as the shape of a snake's head (venomous snakes usually have a more diamond-shaped head) or shape of their pupils (venomous snakes' eyes have a slitted pupil, like a cat's, Hillis says), are not necessarily the best method, he says, because those methods require getting a lot closer to a snake than is a good idea.
Getting within striking distance just isn't a good idea, Hillis says.
"A lot of people will go down to the water, see a snake, automatically think it's a cottonmouth," Hillis says, "and most of the time, not always but most of the time, if you leave it alone, it'll leave you alone."
Often, when people have been bitten, it's because they're antagonizing the snake, Hillis says.
"The best advice is to give them their space, leave them alone," he says.
Classic advice such as wearing closed-toe shoes in the woods definitely holds up as well, Hillis says.
Another important consideration is habitat awareness, Hillis says.
"Your backyard can be a really good habitat for lots of different animals, including snakes," Hillis says.
One way to cut down on snake activity is to clear out brushy areas close to the house, including wild garden areas and brush piles.
"On the outskirts, it's fine to leave wilder areas, but make sure to remember the possibility of snakes or other animals in there," Hillis says.
If a snake is in the yard or the house, Hillis says, the best way to have it be on its way is to not kill the snake, but to give it a gentle spritz with a water hose, or gently nudge near the snake with a broom handle to point it in another direction.
"Usually that will deter them enough to go on their way," Hillis says.
If all precautions have been taken, bites shouldn't be a problem, Hillis says, but in case of a bite, there are steps to take.
"If they are indeed bitten by a snake, people should at least contact the nearest medical facility to let them know what's happened and they're on their way," Hillis says.
"Also, if possible, without being bitten again, try to identify the snake." That helps medical staff determine the best course of action, Hillis says.
Also, Hillis says, remain calm. "This helps keep blood flow from pumping the venom through your body very fast," he says.
"Overall, though, as much as you can, just leave snakes alone as much as possible," Hillis says.
"When you're out in Missouri, pay attention," Hillis says. "Even though snakes are not always people's most favorite, they are a vital part of the ecosystem, helping control different types of animals that can be found in our neighborhoods, even our backyards," such as rodents or other nuisance animals.
"Snakes are a vitally important piece to our Missouri natural resources," Hillis adds.