Snake bites are a common summer affliction, but can easily be avoided by taking a few simple steps.

Dustin Hillis, naturalist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says there are only five venomous snake species in Missouri. However, identification can be difficult without getting up close and personal with the specimen, which isn't a good idea, Hillis says.

Of the five venomous snake species in Missouri, the most common in Southeast Missouri are the timber rattler and Western pygmy rattler, both of which are easily identified by distinctive rattles on their tails; the copperhead, which has shapes like Hershey's kisses all along its body; and the water moccasin or cottonmouth, a snake with dark coloration and a bright-white mouth, Hillis says.

Other identification methods, such as the shape of a snake's head (venomous snakes usually have a more diamond-shaped head) or shape of their pupils (venomous snakes' eyes have a slitted pupil, like a cat's, Hillis says), are not necessarily the best method, he says, because those methods require getting a lot closer to a snake than is a good idea.

Getting within striking distance just isn't a good idea, Hillis says.

Stock photo A garter snake is shown.

"A lot of people will go down to the water, see a snake, automatically think it's a cottonmouth," Hillis says, "and most of the time, not always but most of the time, if you leave it alone, it'll leave you alone."

Often, when people have been bitten, it's because they're antagonizing the snake, Hillis says.

"The best advice is to give them their space, leave them alone," he says.

Classic advice such as wearing closed-toe shoes in the woods definitely holds up as well, Hillis says.

Another important consideration is habitat awareness, Hillis says.