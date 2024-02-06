Moderating diet and behavior can lead to a healthy, well-balanced life

That happy medium.
You know, that nebulous line between hunger and gluttony, exercise and self-punishment, having one drink and having one too many.
For some, it can feel like navigating a narrow channel.
But by finding the happy medium, or a route of moderation, one can avoid many of life's potential problems, from extra pounds to alcohol abuse.
"For a human being to be healthy, you eat right, exercise, socialize," says Dr. Sharon Braun of the Community Counseling Center. "You improve your mind."
The problem, surprising even to Braun, who helps individuals navigate life for a living, is how few follow a healthy path.
She cited a report published in U.S. News and World Report where just 2.7 percent Americans were graded as having healthy lifestyle habits from data on more than 4,700 people. The study assessed the four general principles of healthy living -- a good diet, moderate exercise, not smoking and keeping body fat under control.
The study, typical of standard lifestyle advice given by doctors, did not even address areas of behavior where moderation, if not exercised, can lead to problems on countless fronts.
"If you asked 10 individuals, you would probably get 10 different answers," Braun says about common areas where people have trouble exercising moderate behavior. "Some of which include gambling, shopping, eating, video games, exercise, perfection, drinking, drugs, hoarding, violence, sexual obsession, smoking, tattooing and so on. Some of these behaviors are addictions and some are compulsions."
She says the difference between excessive behavior and compulsive behavior lies in choice and control.
While both are problematic, Braun views moderate behavior as the opposite of excessive behavior.
Moderate behavior, she says, can be achieved through "experiential learning," and identifying behaviors that affect an individual positively or negatively. While trial and error is involved, she says "mindfulness" also plays into recognizing whether behavior is a good fit or not -- whether it's beneficial or detrimental.
That mindfulness helps individuals determine their limits and choose not to go beyond, which she defines as "moderate behavior."
That self-awareness can help in identifying situations, knowing personal tendencies and developing strategies to moderate behavior.
When mindful, there can be simple, practical approaches to moderation.
For example, in the pursuit of healthier eating, Charlotte Cervantes, an instructor of dietetics at Southeast Missouri State University, recommends being mindful of portion sizes.
"One of the biggest things that we will say to people who are wanting to lose weight or moderate their intake is pay attention to the plate you're eating off or the bowling you're eating off, because if they're enormous, then you're going to fill them up," Cervantes says.
She says using a smaller plate, and filling it, looks more visually appealing and satisfying than the same portion on a smaller plate.
She recommends questioning the size of the cup used when using higher-calorie drinks like milk. Mindfulness also comes into play when sitting down with a box of healthy food, only to consume multiple servings that pile up calories.
Braun says knowing oneself allows choices to be made, rather than imposing self-discipline.
For Cervantes, it's healthy choices.
"In terms of restaurant food, I think a good thing to do is usually if you get a plate, just immediately pack up half of it to go," Cervantes says. "Restaurant portion sizes are so big and you're probably only hungry for half of it, but you'll kind of stuff yourself to capacity because it's there. I'd say put half of it in a to-go box, and if you're really hungry at the end of that meal, then kind of get into it. If not, then you have a meal for tomorrow."
Applied to the rest of life one will find, like leftovers, moderation serves well for the future.