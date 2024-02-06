Moderating diet and behavior can lead to a healthy, well-balanced life

That happy medium.

You know, that nebulous line between hunger and gluttony, exercise and self-punishment, having one drink and having one too many.

For some, it can feel like navigating a narrow channel.

But by finding the happy medium, or a route of moderation, one can avoid many of life's potential problems, from extra pounds to alcohol abuse.

"For a human being to be healthy, you eat right, exercise, socialize," says Dr. Sharon Braun of the Community Counseling Center. "You improve your mind."

Stock photo

The problem, surprising even to Braun, who helps individuals navigate life for a living, is how few follow a healthy path.

She cited a report published in U.S. News and World Report where just 2.7 percent Americans were graded as having healthy lifestyle habits from data on more than 4,700 people. The study assessed the four general principles of healthy living -- a good diet, moderate exercise, not smoking and keeping body fat under control.

The study, typical of standard lifestyle advice given by doctors, did not even address areas of behavior where moderation, if not exercised, can lead to problems on countless fronts.

"If you asked 10 individuals, you would probably get 10 different answers," Braun says about common areas where people have trouble exercising moderate behavior. "Some of which include gambling, shopping, eating, video games, exercise, perfection, drinking, drugs, hoarding, violence, sexual obsession, smoking, tattooing and so on. Some of these behaviors are addictions and some are compulsions."

She says the difference between excessive behavior and compulsive behavior lies in choice and control.

While both are problematic, Braun views moderate behavior as the opposite of excessive behavior.