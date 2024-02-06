Every day at 4 a.m. and every day at 4 p.m., Trever Duncan goes out to milk the goats.

One at a time, each goat hops up on the wooden milk stand he and his dad built, and Trever gently fastens the head gate around the goat’s neck to keep her in place while she eats from the trough on the front of the stand. After disinfecting the teats, he handmilks each goat. It’s the first step in his cheesemaking process.

For Trever, milking goats is a meditative retreat.

“I’m a dad, so it’s either, like, go out and drink coffee with the goats in the morning, milk, go out in the evening and drink a beer,” he says. “So, it’s kind of a nice little getaway.”

Trever Duncan milks one of his Nubian dairy goats by hand, spurting fresh milk into a pail. Trever milks the goats twice each day, at 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

His goat hobby origin story began approximately 10 years ago, when Trever’s uncle gave him the first horse Trever broke in. Following his interest in animals, when he was 24, he moved to Beechwood, a private club outside of Dutchtown founded as J&J Fishing Club in the 1800s that operated as Beechwood Club until 2019, boasting the oldest swimming pool in Cape Girardeau County. A second horse followed the first, as did free-range chickens and a billy goat. After that, he purchased two Nubian goats and had them for a few years before selling them because he didn’t want to commit to the milking schedule.

In 2020, Trever had more free time due to the pandemic, so he again purchased two Nubian does and got back into the hobby. Now, he owns 15 acres complete with four goats, three baby goats also known as kids, chickens and a donkey. He calls his operation Beechwood Gaard, which is Danish for “farm,” an homage to Denmark, where his wife Steffie is from.

Trever says he has learned about goats through “trial and error,” as well as through internet research and by talking with older guys he knows. The goats produce approximately a gallon of milk a day, and Trever says they can be milked for up to 10 months a year; he usually milks them for six to seven months each year. In the spring, Steffie and her friends participate in goat yoga, allowing the kids to walk on them as they do yoga poses.

“They’re like great danes — they’re super friendly,” Trever says of the goats he and his family sometimes take on hikes around their property. “These guys are pretty fun. They’re all registered; they all have names.”

And they have a good group of names: The woman Trever bought the adult does from named them Giselle and Sparkle. Steffie and her goat yoga friends named one of the baby does Rosie, a little girl named the other baby doe Brownie, and Trever named the baby buck Padrick because he was born on St. Patrick’s Day. One of the adult bucks is named Gorm after the first Danish Viking king; the other is Iver, after Iver the Boneless.

Nubians, Trever says, are known for being cheese goats. And so, he makes cheese.