December 10, 2021

Locally-raised and Processed, All-Natural Beef

Jami Steeg, owner of Sunny Ridge Farms LLC, was born and raised with small-town values right here in Southeast Missouri. It has been a lifelong dream of hers to feed people healthy, local meat. In today's world, consumers have put their faith and food in the hands of large companies that are not looking out for their best interests. ...

Sunny Ridge Farms · Sponsored Content
"The healthier and happier my cattle are, the better beef you're putting n your family's table," says Jami Steeg, owner of Sunny Ridge Farms LLC in Jackson. "My farm is a true hands-on business. My cows live extraordinary lives, and you can tell by the quality of beef."
"The healthier and happier my cattle are, the better beef you're putting n your family's table," says Jami Steeg, owner of Sunny Ridge Farms LLC in Jackson. "My farm is a true hands-on business. My cows live extraordinary lives, and you can tell by the quality of beef."

Jami Steeg, owner of Sunny Ridge Farms LLC, was born and raised with small-town values right here in Southeast Missouri. It has been a lifelong dream of hers to feed people healthy, local meat.

In today's world, consumers have put their faith and food in the hands of large companies that are not looking out for their best interests. In raising and supplying beef to local families, meal prep companies and health food stores, Sunny Ridge Farms LLC has the unique opportunity to teach consumers the value of eating local.

Jami strives to provide the best beef and raises her cattle with the same values from her childhood days. Her motto is, "If it's not worth doing right, then it's not worth doing at all."

This season, Sunny Ridge Farms LLC would like to give thanks to the many wonderful customers who have turned into great friends. Your business is greatly appreciated; thank you for allowing this dream to become a reality. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and blessed New Year.

Visit our website to learn more at https://sunnyridgefarmsllc.com.

Find us on Facebook and Instagram, @sunnyridgefarm.

Call Jami at (573) 450-2621.

__Sunny Ridge Farms LLC crock pot roast beef recipe__

Wysiwyg image

__Ingredients__

2 - 3 pounds Sunny Ridge Farms roast

5 potatoes

1 onion

4 (or more) carrots

2 cups low-sodium beef stock or broth

2 cups water

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Garlic (optional)

__Directions__

1. Cut all vegetables into large chunks (about 2 inches).

2. Add the roast to crock pot, then add vegetables.

3. Add seasonings over top.

4. Pour in beef stock. Roast should be covered in liquid — add water until covered.

5. Cook on high for approximately 5 hours; depending on your crock pot and how fast it cooks, time may vary.

6. Remove roast and vegetables. Enjoy!

Health
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

