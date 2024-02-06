Live + Work in Downtown Cape: Lindsey Radcliffe

On the sidewalks of downtown Cape, Lindsey Radcliffe, CEO of Morning Star Behavioral Associates, can be seen strolling with her kids and their bow-tie-wearing wiener dog, Owen. Radcliffe enjoys bringing Owen by each store to say hi to the owners and community, as she says, “Everybody tries to make him fat with treats.” Not only does Radcliffe walk her dog downtown, she also lives, works and owns property in downtown Cape.

Radcliffe’s company, Morning Star Behavioral Associates, specializes in applied behavior analysis services for individuals with autism or intellectual disabilities. Her clinic and corporate offices are currently located in Marquette Tower, but Radcliffe bought 1 Main St. further downtown to expand her clinic from 4,500 square feet to 7,000 square feet. With moving, Radcliffe’s goal is to further service the community.

“We believe in order to do good, quality services, we have to intersect both our clients and the community,” Radcliffe says. “[We hope moving helps] folks see that downtown is not just a nighttime thing, but a daytime thing, as well.”

One of Radcliffe’s jobs as CEO is to recruit people from all over the world to move to Cape Girardeau and work at her company. Radcliffe flies candidates in to see Cape Girardeau and show them what a typical weekend looks like — from walking beside the muddy Mississippi to enjoying a drink at Top of the Marq.

“People see and fall in love with Cape very quickly. It’s the best of both worlds,” Radcliffe says. “You have that urban and cultural environment downtown with a little bit of Asheville and a little bit of Nashville mixed up with the Southeast Missouri flavor.”

Morning Star Behavioral Associates has offices in Cape Girardeau and Kirkwood, Mo., with plans to expand throughout the Midwest, but Radcliffe is proud to keep their flagship office in downtown Cape.