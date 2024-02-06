Growing Community: Cycling’s deep roots in Cape Girardeau

Cycling has deep roots in the Cape Girardeau community, going all the way back to the late 1800s when Cape became one of the most famous bicycle race towns in the Midwest. In the late 1890s, Frank Dunlap built a quarter-mile wooden track, bringing highly-decorated national and international cyclists to the town.

At the time, bike racing rivaled horse racing, bringing a couple thousand people to the grandstands to watch cyclists from all over the world compete. Popular cyclists from this era who raced locally included Jim Michael of Wales, Bill Martin of South Africa and Slim McFarland of California. In 1901, E.M. Doyle of Cape Girardeau became a world champion in the mile at the track. However, one of the more famous cyclists of the era has ties to the track in Cape Girardeau, although he never actually raced there.

Marshall “Major” Taylor, an African American professional cyclist, could be considered the greatest American sprinter of all time, even by today’s standards. Taylor established seven world records between 1898 to 1899, and in 1899, he won the one-mile sprint at world championships in Montreal, Canada, making him the first African American to win a world championship in cycling and the second Black athlete to win a world championship in any sport.

In 1898, Taylor competed in the American Racing Cyclists’ Union (ARCU) sprint championship in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau. However, because he was a devout Baptist, he refused to race in the finals in Cape because they were held on a Sunday. As a result of his decision not to race due to religious reasons, the ARCU suspended him from membership, and he went to Europe to continue racing. The controversy of this decision brought notoriety to Cape Girardeau in the sport of cycling.

The track lasted only a few more years, partly because the owner ran into trouble with the law, but various races continued to be held in Cape throughout the years.

Cape Girardeau police officer Jeannie Dailey instructs Travis Smith, 9, on the rules of bicycle safety at the Safety Village in Missouri Park. A bicycle rodeo was held to promote bicycle safety. Bicycle safety checks were provided. (Published May 17, 1993) Photo by Larry Thompson

__The rise of the bike shop__

As people showed more and more interest in cycling, local bike shops became the backbone of the cycling community. There is just something welcoming about getting to know the crew at your local bike shop, especially when a visit to the bike shop often turns into a social gathering.

In 1978, a small bike shop on Spanish Street went up for sale. Eric Gooden, a St. Louis native who had just graduated from Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) with a marketing degree, bought the shop and renamed it Cape Bicycling and Fitness. He moved the shop to Broadway Street in 1984, and as the shop continued to expand, he moved it to its current location on William Street in 1994.

“If a community is interested in growth, they will make sure activities are available to people,” Gooden says.

In his first year of owning Cape Bike, Gooden wanted to start a bike club, so he put an ad in the newspaper to generate interest and rented a room in the University Center at SEMO for their first meeting. While Cape Bicycle financed the club, Gooden says he wanted the shop to be its own entity.

The mission of the club, called Velo Girardeau, was to provide participants with opportunities for social interaction while exercising in a low-pressure environment where people with any level of experience could feel comfortable.

Gale Simon, 65, and his wife, Nell, 70, of Richmond, Calif., pedaled their bicycle-built-for-two down Route K from Gordonville to Cape Girardeau. The couple was bicycling along the Mississippi River from its beginning at Lake Itasca, Minn., to its entry into the Gulf of Mexico at Venice, La. The two averaged about 60 miles a day. (Published June 2, 1992) Photo by Mark Sterkel, Southeast Missourian archive)

The club rode anywhere from 16 to 100 miles every Sunday and eventually grew to where they added evening rides twice a week. Pete Kerr, Judy Cureton and Dave Knapp were some of the original members of Velo Girardeau and were integral in creating routes that are still used today.

“Cycling literally opened up the world for me, because I’ve cycled on every continent not covered in ice,” says Cureton, whom Kerr nicknamed the Grand Dame of Cycling.

For her, the local club was a fun group of friends, and some of them still to this day continue to get together to ride.

__Off to the races__

In the early 1980s, bike races were held in downtown Cape Girardeau. Pro cyclist Bill Logan helped organize the USA Cycling races, which included a media celebrity race and a criterium race that was a quarter-mile lap along Main Street and Water Street. Participants raced for 35 minutes plus five laps.

Starting in the late 1980s, Velo Girardeau members organized a Bike Across the Bootheel (BAB) 60-mile ride. This unsupported ride lasted only a few years, mainly because there were few accommodations along the route.

Velo Girardeau also awarded the Brown Cup annually from 1986 to 2010. Named for Phil Brown who won the first three years, it was a traveling trophy awarded to the oldest finisher of the club’s annual century ride. Of the recipients, the youngest was 54, and the oldest was 72.

Tour de Corn also has its roots with Velo Girardeau. Mike Bryant from East Prairie, Mo., often joined the club on group rides; he was looking for additional events and recreation for the sweet corn festival. He worked with Silvey Barker to organize a bike ride, and the rest is history. Participation started with 175 people in 2002 and is now more than 1,200 people. It has been listed as a Top 10 event in Bicycling Magazine. Pete Kerr had the honor of receiving the first No. 1 on the first Tour de Corn.

Started by Steve and Jan Gerard, the Tour de Cape is a charity ride originating in historic downtown Cape Girardeau with distances from 15 to 60 miles. In 2022, event organizers added a gravel loop to the ride options. Held annually in October, this event is a fundraiser that provides scholarships for disabled children whose parents would not otherwise be able to provide therapy for their children.

Memorial Fountain in Common Pleas Courthouse Park, circa 1920s. Southeast Missourian Archive

__A second shop comes to town__