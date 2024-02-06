For the Record: Travis Tyson, Music Collector and Enthusiast

At 8:30 p.m. every night, Travis Tyson puts his son to bed and selects one or two albums from his home collection. Jazz records have been constantly circling his roundtable in 2020, so he says he’ll often reach for that genre first. If it’s a Saturday night, he’ll choose something that’s “more rocking.” If it’s a Tuesday, the night’s selection will be more mellow. He enjoys sipping a drink with his wife Megan as the two become lost in the music.

“It’s like the ritual of putting it on the turntable and flipping it over halfway through, it just really became something I’m attracted to,” Tyson says.

This year has been strange, but through quarantine and statewide lockdowns, the music enthusiast says he’s found comfort in his nighttime routine. In the basement of his Cape Girardeau home, he’s organized his collection of nearly 3,800 albums for nightly listening. Jazz, metal and class country music are organized into their own categories; he says those genres are so polarizing, they deserve separate designations.

He collects all types of music media, from cassette tapes to records to CDs. It all began with an early fascination with his parents’ stereo from the 1970s, he says. His mom purchased the first cassette tape he ever owned — Michael Jackson’s “Bad” — and his love for music has grown ever since.

“I became obsessed with music as a young person, and basically, that’s when collecting something meant something to me,” he says.

His favorite of the collection is the band Love’s album “Forever Changes.” It’s a beautiful pop album from the ‘60s, he says, and he loves it just as much as when he first heard it 20 years ago. He’s attracted to music with strong emotional connections — such as hope or despair — as well as challenging musical arrangements.

The most vital part of music is its connection to memories, Tyson says. Much of the albums he enjoys are connected to personal memories he’s created with those closest to him. It even applies to the equipment he uses to enjoy the music, he says.