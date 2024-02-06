Like many restaurateurs, Shun and Lisa Cai are used to dedicating themselves to their restaurant: Lisa says her work days often stretch for 12 or more hours, starting after she takes her children to school each morning at 8 o’clock. They believe it’s worth it, however, as they pursue their dream of a better life for their family.

When Shun first moved to America, he worked at his uncle’s restaurant, China Palace in Cape Girardeau, where he learned to cook from watching his uncle and the other chefs. When Lisa moved to the U.S. seven years later, she joined Shun, working part-time at the same restaurant and also learning to cook. Nearly six years ago, they decided to open their own restaurant, Rice Noodle Cai on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, in order to have more independence as well as flexibility in their work schedules while raising their two children.

“I appreciate the customers. They make me happy,” Lisa says. “They love our food, they love our service.”