Eat Your Way Around the World: Chef Su Hill, Chiang Mai, Thailand

It was founded in the year 1296 as the new capital city of Lan Na, an Indianized state that is now part of present-day Thailand. It is known for its 117 Buddhist temples and as a site where floating lanterns are released each year during Yi Peng, to honor the Goddess of Water. It’s home to multiple universities and one of Thailand’s two museums of contemporary art.

It’s Chiang Mai, the largest city in northern Thailand.

It’s where Chef Su Hill, owner of Bistro Saffron in Cape Girardeau and Chiang Mai in St. Louis, was born and raised. It’s also where she first discovered her love for cooking.

Hill’s mother is her inspiration in the kitchen; her mother was a noblewoman trained in the Thai palace as a member of the royal household and kitchen. When Hill’s mother moved to Chiang Mai as a young adult and new bride, she became the head cook for a missionary doctor’s family. Hill’s mother taught her to cook using the fresh herbs and vegetables from their garden; many of the recipes Hill uses at her restaurants are her mother’s, and she has copies of them written in Thai, in her mom’s handwriting.

“Every morning, I think about Chiang Mai food, and I start to remember my mom being there, cooking with what very little we had,” Hill says. “My dad would make a garden, and my mom would just bring it in and make something from that.”