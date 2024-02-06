All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
otherJune 11, 2021

Eat Your Way Around the World: Chef Su Hill, Chiang Mai, Thailand

It was founded in the year 1296 as the new capital city of Lan Na, an Indianized state that is now part of present-day Thailand. It is known for its 117 Buddhist temples and as a site where floating lanterns are released each year during Yi Peng, to honor the Goddess of Water. It’s home to multiple universities and one of Thailand’s two museums of contemporary art...

By Mia Pohlman avatar
By Mia Pohlman
story image illustation

It was founded in the year 1296 as the new capital city of Lan Na, an Indianized state that is now part of present-day Thailand. It is known for its 117 Buddhist temples and as a site where floating lanterns are released each year during Yi Peng, to honor the Goddess of Water. It’s home to multiple universities and one of Thailand’s two museums of contemporary art.

It’s Chiang Mai, the largest city in northern Thailand.

It’s where Chef Su Hill, owner of Bistro Saffron in Cape Girardeau and Chiang Mai in St. Louis, was born and raised. It’s also where she first discovered her love for cooking.

Hill’s mother is her inspiration in the kitchen; her mother was a noblewoman trained in the Thai palace as a member of the royal household and kitchen. When Hill’s mother moved to Chiang Mai as a young adult and new bride, she became the head cook for a missionary doctor’s family. Hill’s mother taught her to cook using the fresh herbs and vegetables from their garden; many of the recipes Hill uses at her restaurants are her mother’s, and she has copies of them written in Thai, in her mom’s handwriting.

“Every morning, I think about Chiang Mai food, and I start to remember my mom being there, cooking with what very little we had,” Hill says. “My dad would make a garden, and my mom would just bring it in and make something from that.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1976, Hill moved to the U.S. to attend college at Memphis State, now the University of Memphis in Tennessee. She brought one suitcase with her. After graduation, she attended Holiday Inn University, where she learned about the hotel and culinary industries. She worked at Holiday Inn’s flagship hotel at Navy Pier in Chicago for three years before moving to Cape Girardeau to help grow the Holiday Inn hotel there. While working at the hotel in Cape, she bought her brother’s Thai restaurant and went into business for herself. Since, she has opened numerous restaurants, in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.

“Every day, people come in and enjoy the food,” Hill says. “If you are true to yourself, you know what you know, you have your passion, you can keep on going.”

Hill lives out her mission of sharing the food of her childhood daily — with new additions to the menu that rolled out this spring, Bistro Saffron in Cape Girardeau now offers the dishes served at Chiang Mai in St. Louis, including larb khua, sautéed spicy minced beef with vegetables; sai oua, a special spicy grilled pork sausage with fresh herbs and peanuts; sakoo sai moo, tapioca dumplings with minced pork and peanut filling, and more.

It is all an homage to the place of her birth, an homage to her mother.

“I think we need to preserve it,” Hill says. “We need to introduce to the world that really, really authentic northern Thai food.”

Story Tags
Health
Advertisement
Related
HealthNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijua...
HealthNov. 8
Movement Column: Healthy Holidays
HealthNov. 4
Free skin cancer screenings at Alliance Dermatology's Fall O...
HealthOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Healing Through Writing: Local author advocates for “invisible children” through new memoir
otherJune 4
Healing Through Writing: Local author advocates for “invisible children” through new memoir
Find the opportunity with your retirement plan
otherJune 4
Find the opportunity with your retirement plan
Community Cookbook: Egg rolls with Kilja Israel, from South Korea to Cape Girardeau
otherJune 1
Community Cookbook: Egg rolls with Kilja Israel, from South Korea to Cape Girardeau
Senior Moments Column: Turning the Tassel
otherMay 31
Senior Moments Column: Turning the Tassel
Connecting With Community: Walk to End Alzheimer’s fosters support, works toward finding cure
otherMay 31
Connecting With Community: Walk to End Alzheimer’s fosters support, works toward finding cure
Conservation Column: Getting Your Toes Wet
otherMay 31
Conservation Column: Getting Your Toes Wet
The Best Books Club: Awesome!
otherMay 31
The Best Books Club: Awesome!
Poem: Boys
otherMay 31
Poem: Boys
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy