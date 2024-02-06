Gabriele Ruggieri is a chef and restaurateur, yes. But throughout the past few years, he has also begun to see his role as raising up the next generation of chefs and restaurateurs to keep hospitality alive and well in Southeast Missouri.

“There is a group of us trying to make it better everyday, something we do,” Ruggieri says. “Whoever belongs to our team is the success of who we are, trying to progress and keep going.”

Ruggieri grew up in Palermo, Italy, on the island of Sicily. He grew up loving to cook with his mother, who often made traditional meals for her family. His father was a postman, and Ruggieri often rode along with him on his routes, both on a quest to not only deliver mail but to also find the best street food around.

Driving through the Italian countryside with his father sparked a passion in Ruggieri for travel; he has lived and worked throughout the world, including time spent in Australia, Egypt and England. Inspired by flavors of places he’s lived, like Tabarka, Tunisia; Istanbul, Turkey; and Marrakesh, Morocco, he shares that knowledge with Southeast Missourians through his restaurants; cooking classes offered to the public; and the team of chefs, servers and other staff who work with him on each of his projects.

“I think traveling is a way of knowledge,” Ruggieri says.

These experiences culminate in Gabriel’s Food + Wine in downtown Cape Girardeau, as well as in Ruggieri’s most recent project, Speck, which will feature authentic Italian street food, woodfire pizza and gelato when it opens later this year at 430 Broadway — the Rialto. Customers can already sample the food that will be featured at the restaurant through the Speck food truck at farmer’s markets and other Southeast Missouri events.