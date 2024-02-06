When Chef Angel Carrasquillo applied to be a dishwasher at Sake Japanese Bistro and Bar in Columbia, Mo., after serving for three years in the Army, he didn’t know it would lead to an apprenticeship in New York at Nobu Matsuhisa, one of the most prestigious sushi restaurants in the U.S. His boss saw potential in him, though, and connected him to the chefs in Manhattan.

There, Carrasquillo trained under Chef Tetsu Momokawa. Carrasquillo’s upbringing in Puerto Rico with fishermen, where he learned to use a knife while cutting up fish, allowed him to advance quickly through the ranks of training at Nobu Matsuhisa, moving from washing rice to cooking rice to cutting vegetables to cutting fish to working the sushi bar to drinking sake with the top chefs in only six months. This process takes many chefs anywhere from two to 20 years.

During this experience, he realized his passion for sushi and Japanese culture.

“Everything about the Japanese culture is just so beautiful and so well put together; simplicity can turn into something beautiful, and even though it is traditional, it’s always changing. It just depends on what ingredients you can get,” Carrasquillo says. “That’s what I love about it — its simplicity, yet versatility. It just drives me to be more creative.”