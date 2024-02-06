Healing smiles is the ultimate goal for Dr. William Shipley and Cure Dental, but this does not stop at cleaning teeth. Shipley says “dentistry is just a vehicle to heal smiles,” and his small team of six constantly works to expand their vision by caring for patients, creating an enjoyable dental experience and reaching out to the community.

In office, every aspect of the Cure Dental experience is curated with patients’ happiness in mind. The front lobby with comfortable dining room seating and colorful photographs of food helps provide a comfortable atmosphere and aims to diminish dental anxiety. Upon arrival, patients are immediately greeted by caring staff members and given “comfort menus,” where they can opt to use weighted blankets, watch Netflix or play with pop-it toys during their appointments.

The process of scheduling appointments is built with patients’ comfort in mind with an easy, online, real-time schedule that instantly displays the closest available appointment date. If the date is not optimal, the website allows patients to choose times during the week that work best for them and then displays multiple options to select from. For those who work on weekdays, Cure Dental opens their office two Saturdays a month.

“People work, and we understand that. We want [to provide] that access to care,” Shipley says. “We believe that everyone has the right to great dental care always.”

Cure Dental aspires to provide “radical access to great dental care,” and doing so also means finding ways to reach the underserved and provide affordable care options. To accomplish this, Cure Dental accepts Medicaid, a rarity among private practices, and provides the Cure+Dental Savers Plan for patients without dental insurance for $300 a year.

Providing quality dental care that is accessible, enjoyable and affordable is important to Shipley, but “connecting with compassion” is at the core of Cure Dental’s values. Connecting with compassion means Cure Dental staff members pay close attention to their patients and notice more than the health of their teeth.

An example of Cure Dental connecting to their patients with compassion occurred when one of the dental assistants noticed a young girl known for bringing a stuffed monkey with her to appointments was missing her toy. Upon asking, she discovered the patient had recently lost her beloved toy. By coincidence, the dental assistant owned the same toy, so Cure Dental took pictures with the stuffed monkey around the office before sending it to the girl along with the pictures.