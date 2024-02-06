Connect the Body and Mind: Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness can be visualized as a ray of healing sunlight.

Waves of observant thoughts should wash over the practitioner from head to toe, comparable to the warm comfort of stepping into the sun on a summer day.

The practitioner should take a minute or two, observing the state of each part of their body — are their shoulders tense? Are they clenching their jaw?

This is how John Cooley, director of clinical services at Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital, describes the process of body scanning to patients.

Body scans are just one aspect of the practice of mindfulness, which Cooley says can have an impact on individuals experiencing anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental health conditions.

Mindfulness is orienting focus to the present rather than the past or future, he says.

“It’s orienting yourself to ‘the now,’ so to speak,” he says. “It’s not allowing yourself to get worked up about things that have happened in the past or the future; it’s being mindful of what’s going on with yourself in the moment.”

Yoga East Healing Arts Studio owner Sue Nesler has been practicing meditation for the past 38 years. While she says meditation and mindfulness have roots in Buddhist religious tradition, its secular spread into Western culture means it can be embraced by anyone.

She describes mindfulness as a two-part practice: the physical process of a meditation session and the day-to-day mindfulness thought process. At Yoga East, she teaches the mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) approach, which provides techniques to connect the two.

During meditation practice, she advises individuals spend a few moments focusing on their breaths and the environment around them. Noticing any discomfort or tension in the body without judgement, simply observing, is essential to this relaxation technique. She describes the body scan as a “journey through your physical being.”

“Mindfulness is only practiced in the here and now,” Nesler says. “That’s so important for us, as human beings, because that is where we live.”

For those with back or posture issues, mindfulness can be the missing puzzle piece to physical well-being. Chris Crawford, chiropractor and co-owner of Hudson Chiropractic, says practicing mindfulness in the workplace can be beneficial.