__Avoid products that increase dryness__

Shine Medical Aesthetics business manager Sidney McAlister says to stay conscious of products that might be irritating skin that is already dry. While she says it’s important to use some type of a retinoid year-round — whether it be retinol, retinyl or retinaldehyde — it could be too drying when combined with chilly winter air.

If someone has especially dry skin and notices significant irritation when utilizing retinol products, McAlister suggests skipping daily application during the winter months and instead opting to use them every other day. Avoiding overapplication of those potentially drying products can help skin look more youthful, she says.

“When your skin dehydrates, it’s going to be more crepey, it’s going to look more textured, it’s going to show more fine lines and wrinkles. By keeping the skin nice and hydrated and plmp, you avoid seeing those flaws,” McAlister says. “It’s good [to stay hydrated] all year round, but especially during the winter, because we all dry out in the winter months due to the elements.”

__Create a personalized winter skincare routine with hydrating facials__

Owner and nurse practitioner at Aurora Medical Spa Chelsey Becker encourages patients to use both a hydrator and moisturizer that’s appropriate for their skin type. She says there is a wide variety of moisturizers available, from products targeting extra dryness to those that are gentle on sensitive skin. Hydrators with hyaluronic acid help to pull moisture into the skin, Becker says.

“If you keep the barrier of the skin intact and keep it moisturized, you won’t have that dryness, that flakiness and the rawness through the winter months,” Becker says.

While there’s no way to control the wintry weather, stay prepared with these tools in your skincare toolkit.