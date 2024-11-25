Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause

Cape Girardeau will welcome the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 1, with the 26th annual Kim’s Toybox Run, a cherished community tradition supporting the Cape Jaycees Toybox. The one-mile, flat-and-fast course starts at 4:55 p.m. and leads runners down Broadway, just ahead of the downtown Cape Girardeau Christmas Parade of Lights.

Supporting a Worthy Cause

Participants can join the run by donating an unwrapped child’s present or paying a registration fee of $20 for adults and $10 for children under 18. All proceeds will go to the Jaycees Toybox, which provides Christmas gifts to local children in need.

The run is designed as a "fun run," with no T-shirts or age group awards. However, the overall male and female winners will receive a gift from Missouri Running Co. The event promises a fun evening for runners and spectators alike, with refreshments provided during the Parade of Lights.