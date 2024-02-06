Community. Events. Connection.
Simple pleasures that were taken away from us for much of 2020 are slowly beginning to return. And that includes the Shipyard Music Festival, coming to downtown Cape September 17 and 18.
A two-day music festival, Shipyard is more than a concert. It’s an experience designed to bring people together to celebrate the things we love most as humans. It pairs national touring acts with local musicians. It brings people from all across the region and country together. It connects local businesses with the community through interactive experiences. And most of all, it signifies a return to a sense of normalcy that went missing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, what can you expect at this year’s show?
First of all, it’s headed to a new location. Don’t worry, though — the party is staying downtown. Due to construction at Ivers Square, it’s just moving a little closer to the river, to the Grounds at Century Casino. And with that move comes more space, which means more room for a second stage, where you may just see sessions from some of your favorite local artists. Want more?
Well, of course, there will be killer food and drink options, because that’s what Shipyard does. And interactive experiences from Shipyard brand partners, plus the kid’s tent will return with great activities to occupy those 10 and under who get in free with a ticketed adult.
And, of course, there’ll be great music.
This year’s lineup features some festival favorites plus some up-and-comers who need to be on your Spotify playlist. Be sure to follow Shipyard Music Festival on social media and sign up for The Scout at thescout.io, an email of good news from the Southeast Missouri area and beyond. When you do, you’ll be the first to hear festival updates.
Most importantly, the Shipyard Music Festival 2021 means a return to togetherness.
Because that’s what Shipyard does. It celebrates the simple pleasures of life, including music, food, drink and experiences to bring people together through camaraderie and good cheer.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.