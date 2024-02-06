Community. Events. Connection.

Simple pleasures that were taken away from us for much of 2020 are slowly beginning to return. And that includes the Shipyard Music Festival, coming to downtown Cape September 17 and 18.

A two-day music festival, Shipyard is more than a concert. It’s an experience designed to bring people together to celebrate the things we love most as humans. It pairs national touring acts with local musicians. It brings people from all across the region and country together. It connects local businesses with the community through interactive experiences. And most of all, it signifies a return to a sense of normalcy that went missing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, what can you expect at this year’s show?

First of all, it’s headed to a new location. Don’t worry, though — the party is staying downtown. Due to construction at Ivers Square, it’s just moving a little closer to the river, to the Grounds at Century Casino. And with that move comes more space, which means more room for a second stage, where you may just see sessions from some of your favorite local artists. Want more?