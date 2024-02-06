Building a Better Future through the “Building Blocks of Life”

Kyowa Hakko Biotechnology was founded in 1949 in Japan and now boasts production facilities in Shanghai and Thailand, as well as the facility BioKyowa in Cape Girardeau. Translated from Japanese, “Kyowa” means “cooperation and understanding,” and it is these principals that BioKyowa is built upon.
During a time of inadequate nutrition post-World War II, the Japan-based company proposed a solution: artificially-developed proteins that could improve the health of individuals. While mass production of these proteins was difficult at this time, the team at Kyowa Hakko Bio focused instead on technology to develop and create amino acids using the environmentally-friendly method of fermentation processing.
BioKyowa, Inc., opened in 1982 in Cape Girardeau to continue that legacy. Under parent company Kirin Holdings and Kyowa Hakko Bio, BioKyowa holds the title of the first major manufacturing location by a Japanese company in Missouri. The facility, located at 5469 Nash Road, boasts the title of the first plant in the United States to produce the amino acid Lysine, an ingredient used for improving the feed efficiency in swine and poultry.
While the company initially created ingredients for nutritional supplements for livestock at the Cape Girardeau location, it has since ceased livestock supplemental ingredient production and grown to provide amino acids that are ingredients in food products, medication and beauty products. “We are committed to contributing to the better health and well-being of people worldwide by providing amino acids that are indispensable for all lives,” states a message on their website.
The Cape Girardeau company produces 13 amino acids, all of which are essential to a healthy diet. These amino acids — such as ornithine, arginine, threonine, valine and tryptophan — are mass-produced by the company to be exported to manufacturing centers in the United States and across the globe.
The supplement ingredients produced at the Cape Girardeau facility are shipped primarily to Asia, with 50% of the exports shipped to customers located on that continent. Roughly 25% of BioKyowa’s customers are in North America, with another estimated 22% located in Europe.
At the facility, amino acids are produced through a rigorous fermentation process that allows for exponential growth of the proteins. The succession of growth through the process is fairly steep, as large amounts of corn syrup are fed and converted to amino acids.
One example of the benefits of amino acids may be found in supplying proteins for those with food allergies; the company produces the food-grade arginine and glutamine proteins, which can be added to infant formula without using dairy proteins.
Another end use of the amino acids produced at the Cape Girardeau facility includes ingredients in medication to treat high blood pressure.
One innovation at the company allows for the production of a supplement for salmon. A 2010 study found the histidine aquaculture feed aids in stopping the growth of cataracts in salmon. This allows for better eyesight in salmon, which can help the fish scout out food and gain weight quickly, resulting in larger salmon. This supplemental ingredient is produced at the Cape Girardeau facility to benefit salmon and also, for one customer of theirs, to act as an ingredient in stabilizing the pH levels of pharmaceuticals.
The aquaculture feed aid, produced at BioKyowa’s facility, is so beneficial and popular among salmon farmers that much of the salmon consumed by Cape Girardeau residents most likely benefited from the histidine aid.
The Cape Girardeau company fosters just under 200 employees who work hard to ensure the quality of the amino acids. Plant operators and supporting departments work on improving processes, increasing yields and focusing on productivity. All of this is done keeping safety as their No. 1 priority.
Management at BioKyowa prides themselves on creating a working environment where all can feel proud of the outcome. They practice Creating Shared Value (CSV) management to ensure the company not only contributes to the world through economic means, but through social improvement, as well.
For new graduates in the bio and chemical fields, BioKyowa provides the perfect opportunity to stay close to home while chasing those big dreams. The company encourages those with an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in chemistry or related fields, or any educational background in chemistry, to apply.
Recent graduates can gain valuable experience as a biologist or chemist in an industrial setting at the Cape Girardeau facility’s on-site laboratory — but there is a place for everyone, no matter their interests. Currently, positions are available for those interested in process engineering, software engineering, facilities engineering and laboratory work. There’s also room for individuals interested in research opportunities.
A college degree is not necessary to apply for the majority of positions at BioKyowa, especially in plant operator positions; anyone who has “unique aspirations,” a desire to have opportunities for advancement and dedication to staying local can seek a job at the company. Interested individuals may visit the company’s website at biokyowa.com. to complete the application process.
