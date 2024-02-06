Building a Better Future through the “Building Blocks of Life”

Kyowa Hakko Biotechnology was founded in 1949 in Japan and now boasts production facilities in Shanghai and Thailand, as well as the facility BioKyowa in Cape Girardeau. Translated from Japanese, “Kyowa” means “cooperation and understanding,” and it is these principals that BioKyowa is built upon.

During a time of inadequate nutrition post-World War II, the Japan-based company proposed a solution: artificially-developed proteins that could improve the health of individuals. While mass production of these proteins was difficult at this time, the team at Kyowa Hakko Bio focused instead on technology to develop and create amino acids using the environmentally-friendly method of fermentation processing.

The infrastructure at BioKyowa supports the production of vital amino acids that are used in supplements, animal feed and pharmaceuticals, among other applications. Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

BioKyowa, Inc., opened in 1982 in Cape Girardeau to continue that legacy. Under parent company Kirin Holdings and Kyowa Hakko Bio, BioKyowa holds the title of the first major manufacturing location by a Japanese company in Missouri. The facility, located at 5469 Nash Road, boasts the title of the first plant in the United States to produce the amino acid Lysine, an ingredient used for improving the feed efficiency in swine and poultry.

While the company initially created ingredients for nutritional supplements for livestock at the Cape Girardeau location, it has since ceased livestock supplemental ingredient production and grown to provide amino acids that are ingredients in food products, medication and beauty products. “We are committed to contributing to the better health and well-being of people worldwide by providing amino acids that are indispensable for all lives,” states a message on their website.

The Cape Girardeau company produces 13 amino acids, all of which are essential to a healthy diet. These amino acids — such as ornithine, arginine, threonine, valine and tryptophan — are mass-produced by the company to be exported to manufacturing centers in the United States and across the globe.

The amino acids produced at the BioKyowa plant in Cape Girardeau are used in the supplement pictured here, as well as in food products, medication and beauty products. The Cape Girardeau company produces a total of 13 amino acids that are exported to manufacturing centers in the U.S. and across the globe.

The supplement ingredients produced at the Cape Girardeau facility are shipped primarily to Asia, with 50% of the exports shipped to customers located on that continent. Roughly 25% of BioKyowa’s customers are in North America, with another estimated 22% located in Europe.

At the facility, amino acids are produced through a rigorous fermentation process that allows for exponential growth of the proteins. The succession of growth through the process is fairly steep, as large amounts of corn syrup are fed and converted to amino acids.