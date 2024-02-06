Santa is coming to town, and he plans on visiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri at their holiday-themed event. Executive director Allen Treece says the main goal of the event is to provide a fun opportunity for families and donors to connect to the organization.

The fundraising event on Dec. 11 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau consists of two separate gatherings — one for families and one for donors or anyone wishing to support the clubs.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri is one of 4,000 agencies across the country and one of 13 in Missouri. Treece says the organization’s primary focus is providing structure for area youth through their after-school and summer programs. In both programs, Boys and Girls Clubs provide safe, fun opportunities for children to develop good character and healthy lifestyles.

At Cape Girardeau’s Boys and Girls Clubs after-school program, this impact is clearly seen in the children who attend. Eleven-year-old Jazlyn Marshall says she has learned how to manage her anger and be a leader for others at Boys and Girls Clubs.

“When I came here, I learned new things. [I’ve learned] that trusting others is a good thing and communicating,” Marshall says.

Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri play with a ball together. The organization is one of 13 Boys and Girls Clubs in the state of Missouri. Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Marshall and two other Boys and Girls Clubs youths, Ele’ Newson and Kim’Mijah Bruster, have used their leadership skills to start a “calm down” group where they de-stress by playing music, breathing and writing in their journals.

“The staff is nice, and they teach you a lot about good attitudes,” Newson says of her experience at Boys and Girls Clubs.

Looking ahead at the organization’s holiday events, Treece says the first gathering from 8 a.m. to Noon is free and open to the public, thanks to their title sponsor, First State Community Bank. The family-focused event will include a variety of stations where children can make Christmas cards for nursing home residents, attend storytimes and get their pictures taken with Santa.