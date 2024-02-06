Thankfully, we have many area organizations that work hard to bring joy and help to others. Two of those organizations are Pet Therapy (formerly known as Pet Pals) and Heroes for Kids.

Pet Therapy, which is based out of Cape Girardeau, is an organization that takes well trained dogs into area hospitals and nursing homes to let patients and residents spend time with the dogs.

"We currently go to both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center as well as 15 or 16 area nursing homes," says Laura Hurst, the facilitator for Pet Therapy.

"A lot of times, folks in assisted living have given up a pet and they really miss the companionship," says Hurst. "And, for example, Alzheimer's patients may not always remember family members, but they never forget the love of a pet. You can tell that it brings peace to the person that's getting the visit from [one of our dogs]."

Hurst shares a fond memory of one of her dogs' visits to a terminally-ill patient.

Pet Therapy (formerly Pet Pals) dogs from left, Max, Abner and Mogi, sit in the lobby of the Missouri Veteran's Home on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"I was at Saint Francis with one of my bassets, Freckie Jane, and [the patient] just petted her and really enjoyed our visit," says Hurst. "The family just thanked and thanked me ... they said they hadn't seen their daddy smile like that in a long time."

Hurst says the Pet Therapy program, which has been in existence for more than 15 years, has helped thousands of people.

"Patients in a hospital change almost every day, and the nursing home populations change fairly often too, so I know we've touched the lives of thousands of people," she says.

Currently, there are about 20 volunteers in the program, and Hurst shares that they are always looking for more.

"We're always looking for great dogs," says Hurst. "It just takes work and dedication to get your dog ready."

Mogi rolls over for a belly rub on Tuesday, Feb. 21, during the Pet Therapy (formerly Pet Pals) stop at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

For more information about the Pet Therapy program, Hurst recommends calling the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, and a representative there can put interested parties in touch with her.