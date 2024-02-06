Aside from going paleo or tossing out carbs with Adkins, there are a number of lifestyle and diet changes people can make to live healthier, more energetic existences, says Charlotte Cervantes, instructor of dietetics at Southeast Missouri State University.

Cervantes says a popular trend over the last several years sees people looking to cut down on or eliminate meat altogether. That's a trend with a lot of benefits, not only to people's health, but to their budgets and even the environment.

"Most vegetarian diets are completely sustainable and nutrient dense," Cervantes says. "Fad diets like wheat barley or paleo" aren't necessarily as beneficial, she says, but some nutrient replacement options are more sustainable.

"Vegetarian diets certainly fit in that category," she says.

Cervantes says the most liberal vegetarian diet is a semivegetarian or "flexatarian," whose diet isn't restricted other than excluding red meat.

Lactovegetarians will consume dairy, Cervantes says, but no other animal flesh or products or by-products.

Ovovegetarians will eat eggs but no other.

Cervantes says she thinks most vegetarians in American culture are lacto-ovo-vegetarians, who consume dairy and eggs but no animal flesh.

The most restrictive in terms of food intake, Cervantes says, is vegan.

"The vegan lifestyle is a complete lifestyle," she says, "with no animal products consumed at all, even honey."

"Certainly lots of people are able to make that work, although we do find in vegan diets there are some nutrients missing."

Vitamin B12, for instance, is often lacking in a strict vegan diet, but it's often replaced by supplements or eating fortified foods.