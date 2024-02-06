You're worth the challenge

Americans are notorious for being incessantly on the go. We did not, after all, become the greatest nation on the face of the earth because our citizens sat back and did nothing. How many of us, however, have sacrificed our well-being for the American Dream we've been conditioned to pursue, then awoke to the realization that we need to take better care of ourselves? Count me as one. For me, this great awakening has manifested itself in something called the Cape Girardeau Boot Camp Challenge.

People often say they need to get in shape, want to eat better and yearn to meet people. But excuses abound: Too busy. Too tired. Too old. Too far gone. If we lost a pound and gained some muscle for every excuse we have, we wouldn't need boot camp. Instead, the excuses grow -- and, unfortunately, so do we.

My first six-week camp ended August 18, and during that time, I not only started getting this body into better shape, but I have become an all-around better person. I've fallen in love with vegetables I'd never tried, kitchen gadgets I'd never seen and healthy protein-filled desserts I'd never enjoyed. Furthermore, because campers are divided into teams, I've developed relationships I never would have.

Tamatha Crowson, who has been a fitness trainer for more than 20 years, is the first person to whom I want to introduce you. She is the reason so many experience so much success and return session after session. With a rock-solid physique, she embodies what we campers aspire to. But it's not just her appearance that inspires us; it's her passion, heart and expertise. She is a library of exercises, with several modifications to accommodate the various fitness levels in one setting. When asked the root of her commitment to training others, she shared her own story, which entails bad relationships, depression and suicide attempts.

"I was ashamed, and I didn't want to let anybody know what I was going through," she said. "When I finally came out on the other side, I discovered that the only way to truly be happy is to help other people find happiness."

That's no easy task, but Tamatha finds it a worthy challenge. "I think the biggest challenge is just getting people to make that leap from thinking about it to doing it," she said. Seeing others "finally proud of themselves" keeps the fire in her belly. She's seen people lose 50-plus pounds, but even that is not her biggest success. Rather, she recalled someone who was on the verge of quitting because of painful life circumstances. With Tamatha's encouragement, she persevered. "After two rounds of camp, I have watched this woman go from wishing she were dead and feeling worthless to being excited about her life and feeling valuable. She radiates enthusiasm now, and that is the one transformation that, if I never saw anyone else change, would be enough," Tamatha said.

Johnna Cutrell is another success. She became familiar with boot camp during a Bring Your Friend to Boot Camp day. She didn't think she could handle it but discovered she had what it took. "Tamatha personalized everything and gave various levels and modifications. Once I realized I could do it, I had to," Johnna said. Three months into boot camp, Johnna has turned her determination into a 30-pound loss. To people who believe they cannot do it, she said, "Can't? Or don't want to?" She then extended an invitation: "Come taste and see. I promise: If I can do it, anyone can do it!"

Lauren Hotop, who registered to "lose weight and get in shape," has participated in "five or six" camps. She prides herself on the push-ups and tricep dips she can now perform, and she praises meal prep, something Tamatha also stresses, as a vital part of her accomplishments. Having meals ready cuts down on grabbing fast food in a pinch.