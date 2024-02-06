Your [local] vote is your voice

It's time to vote. I'm not talking about the upcoming presidential election. I'm talking about voting taking place in various states across the country. Today's the big day here in Missouri. Maybe you, too, are in a location where people go to the polls today, or maybe that takes place in the days ahead. Either way, my message is a simple one: exercise your right.

That advice comes from someone who didn't vote until 2004. Maybe you've heard my story. Maybe not. The short version is I wanted nothing to do with politics, politicians or their political platitudes prior to then. I hated even the thought of it all.

"If you don't vote, don't complain." This is a common phrase -- one I had heard a million times and still hear today. Today, I say, "Amen!" Back then, I said nothing -- because I didn't care. I wasn't going to complain because complaining would have required that I had been paying close enough attention to know what to complain about -- and I wasn't paying attention and didn't want to.

But there comes a time when we have to grow up and put away the childishness of doing nothing when something is called for. I've backed away from much of the political involvement I was engaged in the last several years, but I'll never return to the days of utter cluelessness and indifference. I had an awakening, and I won't be lulled back to sleep -- too much is at stake, too many important issues, too many lives sacrificed for the rights we have.