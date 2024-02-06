Your [local] vote is your voice

It's time to vote. I'm not talking about the upcoming presidential election. I'm talking about voting taking place in various states across the country. Today's the big day here in Missouri. Maybe you, too, are in a location where people go to the polls today, or maybe that takes place in the days ahead. Either way, my message is a simple one: exercise your right.
That advice comes from someone who didn't vote until 2004. Maybe you've heard my story. Maybe not. The short version is I wanted nothing to do with politics, politicians or their political platitudes prior to then. I hated even the thought of it all.
"If you don't vote, don't complain." This is a common phrase -- one I had heard a million times and still hear today. Today, I say, "Amen!" Back then, I said nothing -- because I didn't care. I wasn't going to complain because complaining would have required that I had been paying close enough attention to know what to complain about -- and I wasn't paying attention and didn't want to.
But there comes a time when we have to grow up and put away the childishness of doing nothing when something is called for. I've backed away from much of the political involvement I was engaged in the last several years, but I'll never return to the days of utter cluelessness and indifference. I had an awakening, and I won't be lulled back to sleep -- too much is at stake, too many important issues, too many lives sacrificed for the rights we have.
"It's your right as an American to vote," I used to hear. My brain shot back, "Yep, and it's my right as an American not to vote." That's true, of course, but not every true statement is a wise one. So as an American, I encourage you to take advantage of living in the greatest country on the face of the earth and to use your voice to make a difference.
"My vote doesn't count" is for people who don't understand that every stand you make counts. "My husband and I cancel out each other's vote" -- another silly statement. No one can cancel out your exercise of your rights, just as no one can speak for you like you speak for you. Your vote is your voice -- the power you wield and one you don't want to yield.
Some only want to "speak" during a presidential election. That is, they say, the one that matters, the big one. But there's another saying I've heard for many years: "All politics is local." And while there's some debate about what this quotation, attributed to former U.S. Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill, was originally referring to, it's safe to say the so-called minor elections often have a major effect on what transpires nationally.
It's easy to get soured by all the political goings-on. Believe me; I get it. A lot of bitter tastes in a lot of mouths lately. But without our engagement, it could get a lot more distasteful, whereas our engagement may sweeten things some. Let's do our civic duty and get to the polls so we can have an influence on what and who will have an influence on us in the days ahead.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
