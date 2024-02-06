Youngkin is right on masks

Glenn Youngkin promised to be on the side of parents as Virginia governor, and on his first day in office, he delivered.

The Republican issued an executive order allowing parents to decide whether their kids will wear masks in school, and met an instant wall of resistance from Democratic-controlled counties and criticism from White House press secretary Jen Psaki. A Washington Post headline said Youngkin is "terrifying people."

The flak notwithstanding, his order is a sign of a growing backlash against COVID-19 restrictions that will likely only gain force as the pandemic drags on and former articles of faith, including on masking, get called into increasing doubt.

Youngkin has ventured into a legally murky area. Critics believe he doesn't have the authority to issue his order because Virginia passed a statue in early 2021 stating schools should "to the maximum extent practicable" adhere to CDC-blessed strategies for controlling spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending masks. The statue is vague, though, and doesn't mention masks. Youngkin's predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, felt compelled to issue an executive order specifically mandating them in K-12 schools.

There's also the question of whether decisions on masking and other mitigation measures are best left to school districts. Here, it is worth noting Youngkin's order is different from that of his fellow Republican governors in Texas and Florida, who prohibited school districts from adopting mask mandates. Instead, Youngkin is establishing a carveout for parents from mandates, should they choose to take advantage of it.

All that said, it is clearly time for mask mandates to end. The conventional wisdom on masks has gone from "don't wear them they are useless" at the beginning of the pandemic, to "you are a terrible person if you don't wear them" for about a year and a half, to now, "cloth masks don't really protect anyone."